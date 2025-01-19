Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey faced harsh criticism from Gary Neville, who labelled his performance “unforgivable” during the Gunners' dramatic 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

The Gunners appeared to be in control after goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz, with the opener confirmed by goal-line technology.

However, Villa mounted a spirited comeback. Youri Tielemans ignited the revival with a brave header from Lucas Digne’s cross, and Ollie Watkins capitalised on defensive lapses to score the equalizer just eight minutes later.

The draw leaves Arsenal six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, with defensive frailties further exposed in the absence of William Saliba due to injury.

Why Gary Neville criticised Partey

The North Londoners were cruising with a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa before a defensive error from Partey allowed Ollie Watkins to score, bringing the Midlands side level at 2-2.

In the second half, it was Partey’s defensive lapse as a makeshift full-back that drew attention, with Gary Neville singling out the Blak Stars captain for criticism.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said:

“You can see Partey marking Watkins, and then, it's unforgivable really, that he just steps back out and doesn’t go with him. He deserved his goal”

What's next for Partey and Arsenal?

Arsenal are expected to target a replacement for Thomas Partey in midfield, with Martin Zubimendi emerging as a potential option.

The Gunners will aim to bounce back from their draw with Aston Villa when they take on a struggling Wolves side in their next league match on January 25.

Mikel Arteta knows this season presents a golden opportunity to secure Arsenal's first Premier League title since 2004, especially with Manchester City underperforming by their usual standards.

