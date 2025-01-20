Black Stars striker Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored the winning goal as Hamburger SV defeated FC Koln

The 23-year-old Ghana international made the difference for his side after coming off the bench to secure victory for Hamburg

The German-born Ghanaian has been important for Hamburger as they chase promotion to the Bundesliga

Ghanaian forward Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer climbed off the bench to score the match-winner as Hamburger SV defeated FC Koln in Bundesliga 2.

The Black Stars forward netted with 12 minutes remaining as the promotion chasers moved to the top of the table over their rivals.

Yeboah-Konigsdorffer entered the game in the 72nd minute and six minutes later secured victory for his side. He replaced Davie Selke, who the manager has mostly preferred for the starting role.

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer scores a late winner to send Hamburger SV to the top of the Bundesliga II table. Photo: Twitter/ @HSV.

The 23-year-old scored from a rebound after his penalty was saved before firing past the Koln shot-stopper.

It was the Berlin-born Ghanaian's eighth goal of the season in 17 matches in the second tier of German football.

"It was a tough game but, in the end, a deserved victory for us. We had more drive towards the goal and were more assertive. The luck was on our side. We are going into the next tasks with a positive feeling," said the Ghana international after the game.

The game was Hamburger's first in 2025 following the resumption of the Bundesliga 2.

The former Bundesliga outfit currently sits at the top of the table and are eyeing a return to the top flight.

Hamburger manager pleased with victory

Hamburger SV manager Merlin Polzin expressed excitement after the victory, claiming it was a deserved win.

Polzin was also pleased with his team for keeping a clean sheet, something they worked on during the winter break.

He said in the post-match presser, as quoted by the club's official website:

"We’re pleased with the result. We kept a clean sheet, something which we’d worked on a lot during the winter. We wanted to be aggressive and cover the hard yards to make it difficult for Köln today. At the same time, we tried to play our own game in attack.

"We were denied by Marvin Schwäbe on several occasions, but on the whole, we deserve this hard-fought victory.

"The togetherness between the team and the fans at the Volksparkstadion ultimately carried us to victory. We really enjoyed the amazing atmosphere created here tonight, but from tomorrow we’ll be looking ahead."

The Bundesliga 2 leaders will next face Yeboah-Knongsdorffer's boyhood club, Hertha Berlin, as they continue with their promotion ambition.

