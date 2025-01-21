Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of former Daugavpils defender Daniel Adrian Adjetey

The 24-year-old signed a deal to join the Porcupine Warriors for 18 months after returning to Ghana

Adrian Adjetey, who also played for Great Olympics and Nania in Ghana, could make his debut against Karela

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of defender Daniel Adrian Adjetey.

The right-back joins the Porcupine Warriors on a one-and-a-half-year deal after successfully passing his medical in Kumasi on Monday.

Adrian Adjetey returns to Ghana after spells in Denmark and Latvia with Naestved and BFC Daugavpils, respectively.

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of defender Daniel Adrian Adjetey. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Twitter

The former FC Nania player to the club's official website:

“It’s an incredible feeling to join Kotoko. This is one of the biggest clubs in Africa, and I’m honoured to be part of it. I’ve had the privilege of playing abroad, but coming back to represent Kotoko feels special.

"One of the reasons I wanted to play in Ghana again is the exceptional project the club’s management put forward to me. It’s exciting, and I’m confident this is the right place for me to grow as a player and contribute to something great. I know the expectations here are high, and I’m ready to work hard, compete for my place, and give my all to help the team succeed.”

Adjetey is expected to make his debut for the Kumasi-based giants on Sunday in the game against Karela United.

Adjetey replaces injured Emmanuel Kotei

The Porcupine Warriors were dealt a huge blow when defender Emmanuel Kotei suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Kotei has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the setback.

However, Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum believes Adrian Adjetey is the right replacement for Kotei.

“With Kotei’s unfortunate ACL injury, it was important that we reacted in the market. In Daniel, we are not just bringing in a player but someone who brings quality, experience, and competitiveness," said Ogum.

"He will not only strengthen our squad but also challenge Lord Amoah for that position, which is key for us moving forward. We’re confident he’ll make an impact both defensively and offensively.”

Kotoko are eager to win the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League after making several additions to the squad in the transfer window.

Adjetey becomes the fifth signing by the club in January, joining striker Kwame Poku, Sampson Eduku and Isaac Mintah alongside goalkeeper Benjamin Twum.

The January transfer window in Ghana closes at midnight on January 22, 2025.

Kotoko sign striker Isaac Mintah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi Asante Kotoko boosted their attack with the signing of striker Isaac Mintah in the January transfer window.

The former Aduana Stars striker inked a two-and-a-half-year deal to join the Kumasi-based club ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Mintah becomes the third striker signed by the Reds in January following the additions of Kwame Opoku and Sampson Eduku.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh