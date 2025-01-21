Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo has opened up on his relationship with legendary footballer Michael Essien

The newly-signed Plymouth Argyle player has disclosed that he receives a lot of career advice from the ex-Chelsea player

Baidoo, who joined the English Championship side from Elfsborg, made his debut for the club against Brentford

New Plymouth Argyle midfielder Michael Baidoo has shared the role former Chelsea and Ghana star Michael Essien has played in his career.

The 25-year-old joined the English Championship outfit from Swedish outfit Elfsborg in the winter transfer window for a club-record fee.

Baidoo, a versatile midfielder, arrived in England hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ghanaian great Essien.

Michael Baidoo opens up on advise he received from Michael Essien. Photo: Isabelle Field/ Michael Regan.

Essien made a name for himself after a stellar career with Chelsea in the mid-2000s, winning several titles including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

According to Baidoo, he receives advice from the legendary footballer as he carves a path in his career.

"Stay humble and keep working hard because you don't see it, but people do see it," he told the BBC.

"If people will see it, I have to keep working hard, and in the end, it will pay off - that's what he did.

"He was humble and kept working hard, and he's a legend now."

The highly-rated midfielder is expected to play a key role in helping the Championship strugglers stay in the league.

The former Vision FC player has been in fine form in the last few years, starring for several clubs including Sandess Ulf in Norway and Elfsborg in Sweden.

He made his Ghana debut during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October, per Transfermarkt.

Baidoo discloses Plymouth ambition

Having arrived in January, Baidoo met the club in relegation place in the English Championship.

However, on his debut, the Ghana international helped the Greens beat Brentford to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

He has already made two appearances in the championship for the club. Baidoo remains confident he can help the club maintain their place in the second tier of English football.

"We have a big task ahead now," he said.

"I think we're going to have to take it each game at a time.

"We can't focus on the end, we need to focus on what's in front of us.

"So right now I'm going to work hard, try to get the maximum points as soon as possible to get up from the position we are right now."

Baidoo and his teammates are currently preparing to face Burnley in midweek.

Michael Baidoo joins Plymouth

Source: YEN.com.gh