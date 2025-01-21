Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright has shared his thoughts about Thomas Partey after his performance against Aston Villa

Wright insists Partey should not be deployed out of his natural position after his costly error in the Premier League

As Arsenal battles to stay in the title race, the ongoing debate over Partey's best position presents Arteta with critical decisions

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has voiced strong opposition to Mikel Arteta's decision to utilise Thomas Partey in an unfamiliar right-back role.

Wright’s critique follows the Ghanaian’s underwhelming display against Aston Villa, in which his defensive lapse contributed to Ollie Watkins’ equalizer in a 2-2 draw.

Thomas Partey has partly been deployed as a right back this season due to Arsenal's injury challenges. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Partey's position conundrum: Midfield or right back?

Partey's costly error has added to the growing concerns surrounding Arsenal's Premier League title aspirations. The club aims to end a two-decade championship drought.

The 31-year-old, naturally a central midfielder, was once again deployed in defence due to ongoing injury woes within the squad.

Although he has filled in admirably in previous fixtures, his recent struggles have intensified scrutiny over his suitability for the position.

Arsenal legend speaks about Partey's role

Following the match, Wright did not mince words in expressing his dissatisfaction, firmly stating that the former Atletico Madrid star should not be stationed in the backline.

"With the players available, I think Thomas Partey should not be playing in defence," Wright asserted on Premier League Productions, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

"He is a midfielder, and that is where he should be playing," he emphasised.

The stalemate against Aston Villa leaves the Gunners trailing league leaders Liverpool by six points.

What's next for Partey and Arsenal?

Looking ahead, Partey and his teammates will seek to bounce back when they welcome Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League before facing Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next domestic outing.

It remains to be seen whether Arteta persists with the Ghanaian in defence or reinstates him in his natural midfield berth.

According to Transfermarkt, Partey has accumulated over 2,000 minutes across all competitions this season, predominantly featuring in the Premier League while playing a key role in Arsenal’s European campaign.

Is Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal?

Beyond his on-field challenges, speculation surrounding Partey’s future at the Emirates continues to intensify.

The dynamic midfielder, who penned a five-year contract upon his £45 million switch from Atletico Madrid in 2020, is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Reports suggest that his future could be determined in the coming weeks, with Italian powerhouses Inter Milan and Juventus reportedly monitoring him, as noted by Arsenal Insider.

In addition to interest from Serie A, lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia have also emerged as a potential destination.

With Partey approaching the latter stages of his career, a move to the Middle East could provide an attractive financial incentive.

Partey opens up about preferred position

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey opened up about his preferred playing position after the game against Aston Villa.

Despite sharing his preferred role, the Ghanaian midfielder emphasised his willingness to adapt and contribute in any position for the team.

