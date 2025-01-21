Cristiano Ronaldo's brace powered Al-Nassr to victory, recovering from their disappointing draw in style

A brace from the Portuguese phenom and a sensational strike from Sultan Al-Ghannam handed the Knights of Najd a 3-1 win on the road

Despite the handsome win against Al-Nassr, they remain in a distant third position, eight points behind Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo turned back the clock with a vintage strike to inspire Al-Nassr to a crucial win against a 10-man Al Khaleej side in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese icon, who was frustrated in the previous outing against Al Taawoun, returned to scoring form in emphatic style on Tuesday afternoon.

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Al-Khaleej in the Saudi League inspired Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo inspires Al-Nassr to victory

Despite a challenging opening half for both Ronaldo and his team, the Knights of Najd emerged from the break with renewed intensity.

With the match hanging in the balance, it took the brilliance of their captain to break the deadlock just after the hour mark.

The 39-year-old connected perfectly with a clever backheel assist from fellow countryman Otavio, unleashing a precise strike from the edge of the area that left the goalkeeper rooted to the spot, per Bolavip.

Ronaldo’s opener ignited Al-Nassr's attacking momentum, but the hosts responded swiftly.

Al Khaleej drew level through Konstantinos Fortounis, who converted a controversial penalty awarded after Ali Lajami was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

However, the visitors were not to be denied. Right-back Sultan Al Ghannam restored Al-Nassr’s advantage with a thunderous drive after a well-weighted pass from Marcelo Brozovic, the former Inter Milan playmaker.

Despite late pressure from Al Khaleej, Ronaldo would add misery to the wounds of Al Khaleej when he had the simplest of tasks to tap into an empty net for his side's third.

His teammates stood firm to secure a valuable victory—their second triumph in 2025—while preserving their unbeaten start to the year.

The win momentarily lifts Al-Nassr to third in the league standings, though they remain some distance behind rivals Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Both teams sit atop the table with 40 points, with the Riyadh-based outfit holding an eight-point cushion while also having played fewer games.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Looking ahead, Al-Nassr will return to their home ground, Al-Awwal Park, for their next domestic fixture against Al Fateh on Sunday, January 26, Sofascore reports.

Four days later, they will hit the road for an encounter with Al Raed as they continue their pursuit of the league leaders.

Ronaldo handles 'Messi' taunts with maturity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted an incident where rival supporters attempted to unsettle Cristiano Ronaldo by chanting Lionel Messi's name.

However, the Portuguese superstar displayed remarkable composure in Al-Nassr's encounter with Al Taawoun.

Despite handling the mind games with poise, the game itself dealt yet another setback to Al-Nassr's struggling league aspirations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh