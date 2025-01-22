Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on his decision to play Thomas Partey as a right-back

The Ghana international and his manager were criticised after the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Partey, who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in 2020, is expected to play the same role against Dinamo Kyiv

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to place the blame on Thomas Partey for his side's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Spanish trainer deployed the Ghana international as a right-back for the Premier League encounter at the Emirates.

The Gunners threw away a two-goal lead to share the points, with fans criticising Arteta for playing Partey as a right-back.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta refuses to blame Thomas Partey for draw against Aston Villa. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/ Glynn Kirk.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal have won only one of the six Premier League games in which the former Atletico Madrid player has played as a right-back.

However, in his post-match presser, Arteta rejected claims that his decision cost the London club, claiming the result could be judged by the switch in positions.

"I cannot judge just because one player plays in one position," he said, as quoted by the club's official website.

The draw left Arsenal further away from leaders Liverpool, who have now opened a six points gap with a game in hand.

Partey has been a key figure for the Gunners this season, playing 31 matches across all competitions.

The Ghanaian midfielder has netted two goals and delivered two assists for Arsenal, per Transfermarkt.

Why Arteta plays Partey at right-back?

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League game against Dinamo Kyiv on Wednesday evening in London, Arteta disclosed the reason for playing Partey at right-back.

According to the former Everton player, Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, the first-choice right-back has been unavailable, and his workload is high.

He told Arsenal's website:

"I had no choice, I didn’t have another right full-back, just Jurrien, nobody else. Who plays when Jurrien isn’t available for his load is too high? The other day was the first time [he moved Jurrien to centre-back] but in relation to the way we have to play, we cannot have a right-footed player defending a right winger. I didn’t have another right-sided centre-back."

Arsenal will be hoping to reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League when they engage the Croatian club tonight at the Emirates.

Partey is likely to start again as a right-back despite the return of Italian defender Ricardo Calafiori.

"It’s very positive news, we’ve missed them for a few weeks and they returned today for training so they will be available for the game," said Arteta.

Source: YEN.com.gh