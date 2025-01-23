Kumasi Asante Kotoko's newest recruit, Kwasi Asante has likened his style of play with Real Madrid and Brazil legend Marcelo.

Asante joined the Porcupine Warriors in the January transfer window on an 18 month contract following his return to Ghana.

New Kotoko defender Kwasi Asante compares his style to Brazil legend Marcelo. Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Source: Getty Images

The left-back arrives with enormous experience, having featured for Guinean giants Haifa FC and Tanzanian side Simba FC.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in Kotoko's campaign as they eye the Ghana Premier League title.

According Asante, fans of the Kumasi-based giants should expect a Marcelo-type football from him. The Brazilian is regarded as one of the best left-backs of all-time.

"I play like Marcelo. I have experience and I promise to do my best to make the fans proud. The fans should just be patient," he told the club's media, as sighted on social media.

The 29-year-old has already joined the club in Kumasi and has been preparing with his new teammates ahead of the start of the second round.

Asante could make his dream debut for the club in their Premier League clash against Karela United on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

