Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus put aside their Ghanaian nationality as they crossed paths in the Premier League

The Black Stars pair were pitched against each other when Bournemouth faced West Ham on matchday 16 late last year

While Semenyo has seen an upsurge in his performances this season, Kudus is experiencing a difficult spell

AFC Bournemouth’s clash with West Ham United might not typically draw much attention in Ghana.

However, with Black Stars duo Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus on opposing sides, the game at Vitality Stadium on December 16, 2024, became a must-watch for football fans in the West African nation.

Antoine Semenyo crossed paths with Mohammed Kudus in the English Premier League late last year. Photo credit: @_owurakuampofo/X.

Source: Twitter

Semenyo vs Kudus

As noted by ESPN, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, with neither Semenyo nor Kudus finding the net.

Yet, it was a single moment during the encounter that sparked a frenzy among fans, generating widespread reactions on social media.

Semenyo 'destroys' Kudus

In the second half, Semenyo came head-to-head with his compatriot Kudus in a moment that has since become iconic.

Picking up the ball on the right flank, the Bournemouth attacker surged forward with purpose, showing no regard for national ties as he took on Kudus.

With a deft stepover, blistering pace, and impressive upper-body strength, the 25-year-old powered past the West Ham midfielder, leaving him in his wake.

Kudus attempted to recover and win back possession, but Semenyo’s close control and composure proved too much.

The Bournemouth attacker effortlessly maintained control and released a neat pass to teammate Adam Smith, showcasing his growing reputation as one of Ghana’s brightest talents.

Fans react to Semenyo vs Kudus viral duel

The clip of this exchange went viral almost immediately, igniting debates and reactions across social media platforms.

Over a month later, the video, shared by Ghanaian journalist Owuraku Ampofo on X (formerly Twitter), continues to generate buzz among fans.

Many were quick to shower praise on Semenyo, with @FabregasOmenako commenting:

“Semenyo, wild guy.”

@SpiceyMall57010 added:

“Semenyo is really underrated, honestly.”

Others couldn’t resist poking fun at Kudus, with @Kaypoisson1 joking:

“😂😂 He cooked Kudus 😭.”

Similarly, @quaqueric quipped:

“When the dribbler tastes his own medicine 😂😂.”

Some fans, like @EricTrinity6, used the moment to highlight Semenyo’s current form:

“Not gonna lie, Semenyo is currently the best Ghanaian player out there on fire now pause 🔥.”

In a lighter vein, @vanpersie60 remarked:

“Football dey turn brothers into enemies 😂😂.”

@Obremponggg concluded:

"Semenyo is better than Kudus."

While comparisons are often divisive, moments like this underscore the incredible talent Ghana possesses in both players.

Semenyo’s electric display serves as a reminder of his value to Bournemouth and the national team, while Kudus remains a technically gifted midfielder capable of dazzling performances.

The encounter, though a mere league fixture, highlighted the competitive spirit of Ghanaian footballers abroad and gave fans back home a thrilling duel to savour.

Kudus speaks about his worrying form at West Ham

Previously, YEN.com.gh revealed that Mohammed Kudus spoke about his performances this season.

The West Ham star has found it challenging to replicate the stellar form that endeared him to fans during his debut season.

Despite mounting criticism of his playing style, the Black Stars forward has pledged to address his weaknesses and elevate his game.

Source: YEN.com.gh