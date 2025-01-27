Football fans have taken to social media to predict the potential winner of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCCON)

While the Black Stars of Ghana will miss the continental showpiece in Morocco, several of the top sides will feature at the biennial competition

The 24 teams are split into six groups, with winners, runners-up, and four top third-placed teams advancing to the knockouts

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

With excitement building for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, football enthusiasts have taken to social media to share predictions about which nation is poised to lift the coveted trophy.

Scheduled to run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, the tournament promises fierce competition, especially following the unveiling of the group-stage matchups in Rabat on January 27.

This year's AFCON, set to be staged in Morocco, has been slated for December and January instead of the traditional January and February. Photo credit: @CAF_Online/X.

Source: Twitter

AFCON 2025 draw in summary

While four-time champions Ghana failed to qualify for the continent’s flagship event, the draw set the stage for intriguing battles.

Defending champions Ivory Coast were placed in Group F alongside Cameroon, Gabon, led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Mozambique.

The group promises high stakes and tight contests as the Elephants aim to retain their crown.

Hosts Morocco, who will kick off the tournament against Comoros, headline Group A, as noted by Sporting News.

The Atlas Lions, semifinalists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, enter the competition as one of the favourites, buoyed by a strong squad and passionate home support.

Group C features a rematch between Nigeria and Tunisia, two teams that clashed in recent editions of the competition.

Joining them are East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania, co-hosts for the 2027 AFCON, setting up an intense regional rivalry.

Elsewhere, Group B pits southern African nations South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, ensuring exciting regional clashes.

Group E offers its own narrative, with Sudan—coached by former Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah—set to face Algeria, despite Sudan’s ongoing civil unrest, as cited by the BBC.

Fans predict AFCON 2025 winner after draw

The draw has ignited debates online, with fans confidently backing their teams to claim glory.

@Trigger_Faku expressed optimism for South Africa:

"Bafana Bafana to win it against Morocco in the final."

@greennaijaa countered:

"Easy W for the Super Eagles 🇳🇬🇳🇬❤️."

@Joyifumi passionately added:

"NIGERIAAAAA!! Be there!! 🫵🏾🫵🏾"

@UgochukwuG25448 echoed the sentiment:

"The Super Eagles of Nigeria."

Several users, including @kancoll123, were unwavering in their belief that Morocco would prevail:

"It will stay in Morocco 🇲🇦👌🏻."

As anticipation builds for Africa’s biggest footballing spectacle, fans eagerly await the action-packed clashes that will determine the continent’s next champion.

Will the trophy remain in North Africa, or will another nation rise to claim glory? Only time will tell.

African legends throng Rabat ahead of AFCON 2025 draw

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh revealed that numerous African football icons gathered in Rabat to attend an event as the continent gears up for its premier sporting showcase in December.

A video shared online captured the ex-players dressed elegantly, some sporting vibrant African prints while others opted for stylish suits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh