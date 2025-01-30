Football fans, particularly from Nigeria, are unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr over a transfer decision

The Saudi Pro League club were tipped to be on the verge of signing a Super Eagles striker in the January transfer window

However, the deal hit a snag and fans of the Super Eagles are unhappy with Al-Nassr's decision to snub their striker

A section of Nigerian football supporters has taken to social media to express their frustration after Al-Nassr decided against signing Victor Boniface.

Many were optimistic that the Super Eagles striker was on the verge of securing a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League, only for negotiations to collapse at the final hurdle.

Nigerian football fans expressed their disappointment after Ronaldo's Al-Nassr snubbed Victor Boniface. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and Claudio Villa - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Al-Nassr’s unexpected transfer U-turn

Earlier reports suggested that the Knights of Najd were in advanced talks to acquire Boniface, raising hopes of a blockbuster deal.

However, things took an unexpected turn when Cristiano Ronaldo’s club opted to pursue Aston Villa’s John Durán instead, as noted by Goal.

The Colombian forward is now set to replace Anderson Talisca, who recently completed a switch to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Süper Lig.

While Al-Nassr sees Durán as a fitting addition to their attacking ranks, Nigerian fans have been left disheartened.

Fans react as Boniface misses out on Saudi millions

With anticipation building around Boniface’s potential move, some supporters had already calculated his projected earnings in Naira, envisioning the financial windfall that awaited him.

However, after the deal collapsed, many turned to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their disappointment in dramatic and humorous fashion.

@_C_D_2 wrote:

"25 billion don go??"

@iamhbozz teased:

"Fabrizio has not said ‘Here We Go,’ but people wey no even sabi am don help am calculate invisible money wey e go earn 😂"

@Bigdraxxx7 weighed in on the dashed financial projections:

"After Pooja don help am calculate him money."

@UgoDeMan lamented:

"Chai, dem use awa boi finish - kon run am street... Chai!"

@EmenaIo decried:

"Nah he must be going through it right now. Generational wealth gone."

For now, Nigerian fans will have to put their Naira conversion calculators on hold—at least until another big-money move presents itself.

Sadio Mane links up with MMA star Ngannou

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh revealed that African football legend Sadio Mané linked up with Mixed Martial Arts star Francis Ngannou during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, a close associate of Mané’s teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, travelled to Saudi Arabia to support UFC sensation Israel Adesanya.

