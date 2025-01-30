Ghanaian punters were left heartbroken after the final round of games in the league phase of the Champions League

Hopes of securing a massive cashout on Wednesday night were dashed as results did not go as planned

Meanwhile, fans will take solace in the fact that Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has vowed to scrap the betting tax

Football fans endured a frustrating end to the revamped UEFA Champions League league phase on Wednesday, January 29, as unexpected results crushed hopes of a lucrative payday.

With just one matchday left in the inaugural edition of the new format, many enthusiasts and punters were convinced they were on the verge of a major cash-out.

However, their confidence quickly turned to despair as some high-profile clubs failed to deliver.

Heavyweights shine, as Barcelona and AC Milan stumble

According to ESPN, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Arsenal all secured comfortable victories, meeting expectations.

But for those who had backed FC Barcelona, Juventus, and AC Milan, the night ended in disappointment as the European powerhouses failed to live up to their billing.

In the aftermath, frustrated bettors flooded X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustrations over their busted slips and lost fortunes.

Social media reactions: Betting woes take over X

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best reactions from punters who saw their winnings slip through their fingers:

@OforiBoy88 joked about how luck was never on their side:

"Oyibo juju is undefeated 🤣🤣"

@TonyOwuraLucio_ added a humorous twist:

"Your life na oyibo main target ooo, not only the money 🤣🤣🤣😂"

@BrightDarkwa8 lamented his loss, implying betting companies were like fallen angels:

"23 slips paaaaa spoil herh. Oyibo might be the fallen Angels."

@dhistur_b accused the teams of being cruel while hoping for some financial help:

"Oyibo wicked pass, you no send me money ah ego hard give me say ago chop morrow oo hmm idolo do something for me😭"

@1realobiri couldn’t believe his luck:

"Staked 17 slips and the only ONE I did myself p3 wey go, ei oyibo😂😂💔"

For punters, the Champions League is often as much about winning bets as it is about thrilling football.

But on this night, the unpredictable nature of the sport proved once again why betting remains a high-risk, high-reward game.

Betting tax to be scrapped

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has pledged to eliminate the contentious betting tax in his first budget if approved by Parliament.

The Finance Minister argues that the tax has not yielded the expected revenue for the government.

He maintains that raising taxes is unnecessary, given the nation’s vast potential for revenue generation.

