Cristiano Ronaldo scores and assists as Al-Nassr see off Al-Raed

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a stellar performance, scoring and assisting as Al-Nassr secured a 2-1 victory over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League.

The win keeps Al-Nassr in pursuit of league leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad as they continue their title chase.

Al-Nassr secured a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Al-Raed, with Cristiano Ronaldo stealing the spotlight. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

From the first whistle, Al-Nassr dominated possession, consistently threatening Al-Raed’s defence.

Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Otavio looked sharp in attack, with Otavio hitting the woodwork in the 26th minute.

Mane also came close to scoring from a Marcelo Brozovic corner but missed by inches. The breakthrough finally came in the 35th minute when Ronaldo got a slight touch on a well-delivered Brozovic free-kick to put his side ahead.

The second half started just as strong for Al-Nassr, and within minutes, they doubled their lead. Ronaldo set up Nawaf Boushal, who finished expertly past Meshari Abdulaziz Sunyur to make it 2-0. Despite multiple chances, Mane struggled in front of goal, missing several opportunities to extend the lead.

Against the run of play, Al-Raed pulled one back in the 76th minute through Amir Sayoud, who showcased brilliant close control before curling a superb shot into the top-right corner. This goal sparked a late surge from Al-Raed, but Al-Nassr’s defence, led by Mohamed Simakan, held firm to secure the win.

Ronaldo, once again, was the star of the show, easing his team’s nerves with a goal and an assist. This victory marks Al-Nassr’s third consecutive win, keeping them five points behind the league leaders, albeit with an extra game played.

They will look to continue their momentum when they host Al-Feiha on February 7. Before that, they have an AFC Champions League fixture against Al-Wasl on February 3.

Source: YEN.com.gh