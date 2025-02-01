One of Real Madrid's star-studded attackers has attracted the interest of Saudi League champions Al-Hilal

The said player has been offered a staggering €300million deal by Hilal, who are looking to replace Neymar

Interestingly, the player has turned down the offer, opting to stay with Los Blancos ahead of the riches in the Gulf country

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has reportedly turned down an eye-watering €300 million deal to remain in Europe.

The Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Hilal, were eager to secure his services as a replacement for Neymar Junior, who recently sealed a return to boyhood club Santos.

However, despite the prospect of becoming the world’s most expensive player, the Brazilian has chosen to continue his journey with Los Blancos.

Saudi club tempts Rodrygo with life-changing deal

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito reports that Al-Hilal tabled a €300 million (£250m/$311m) bid, accompanied by a staggering €140 million (£117m/$145m) per-season contract offer.

Both the player and Real Madrid declined the proposal, signalling their commitment to the club’s long-term vision.

This approach follows a growing trend of Saudi clubs attempting to lure elite talent from Europe.

Speculation suggests a similar €300 million bid could be in the works for Vinicius Junior this summer, further underlining the financial muscle of the Saudi League.

Rodrygo’s form as Madrid chases success this season

Though he may not command the global spotlight of teammates like Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, or Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo has been instrumental in Madrid’s dominance.

His recent form speaks volumes—four goals in his last two Champions League games and eight direct goal involvements in his last five La Liga appearances, per Transfermarkt.

His ability to deliver in clutch moments makes him an indispensable asset for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

What’s next for Rodrygo?

Rodrygo’s next opportunity to add to his impressive tally comes when Los Blancos visit Espanyol in Catalonia, looking to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

With title ambitions and Champions League glory still within reach, the 24-year-old’s decision to stay reinforces Madrid’s strength as they chase silverware on multiple fronts.

