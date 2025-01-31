Mohammed Kudus has earned rave reviews from Chelsea and England international Cole Palmer

Palmer openly disclosed what he likes about Kudus while describing him as a "very good" player

The two will come face-to-face on Monday, February 3, when Chelsea host West Ham in the EPL

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has spoken highly of Mohammed Kudus, revealing what he admires most about the Ghanaian’s style of play.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Palmer was asked to rank the most skillful players among Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, and Kudus.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer waxed lyrical about Mohammed Kudus, hailing his exceptional abilities on the ball. Photos by Bryn Lennon and Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

While he placed the West Ham United attacker third, behind Foden and Eze, he still had glowing remarks about the former Right to Dream Academy graduate.

Palmer reveals his admiration for Kudus

The 22-year-old Chelsea star acknowledged Kudus' remarkable technical skills and overall impact on the pitch.

"Kudus is very good, like very, very good," Palmer noted.

"Just on skills, I’ll put Kudus third. (But) I like everything about Kudus’ game. He’s fast, strong, technically good. Yea, I think he’s a very, very, very good player."

Palmer is not the first to express admiration for Kudus, as the Ghanaian has earned recognition from fans, pundits, and even opponents for his flair and dynamism.

How has Mohammed Kudus performed this season?

Despite the high praise, the West Ham forward has endured an inconsistent season in front of goal.

According to Transfermarkt, he has contributed to only four goals (three goals and one assist) in 18 Premier League appearances.

However, while his goal involvements have been modest, Kudus is only behind Iliman Ndiaye in the Premier League in successful dribbles completed, per StatMuse.

This showcases his exceptional ball-carrying ability and technical brilliance.

Palmer vs Kudus: A showdown at Stamford Bridge

Kudus will have the opportunity to prove his worth when West Ham travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Monday, February 3.

The matchup will see Palmer and Kudus go head-to-head, adding an intriguing subplot to an already exciting fixture.

With both players seen as rising stars in English football, this contest could serve as another reminder of why Kudus continues to earn the admiration of his peers.

Kudus names the toughest defender he's faced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that Mohammed Kudus has shared insights on the toughest defender he has ever faced.

Renowned for his mesmerising dribbling and lightning-fast footwork, Kudus has squared off against elite defenders throughout his journey—from FC Nordsjaelland to his current spell with West Ham in the Premier League.

Source: YEN.com.gh