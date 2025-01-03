Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has disclosed the toughest defender he has ever faced

The 24-year-old has faced some of the best defenders in the world since his move to the Premier League

Nevertheless, Kudus' technical brilliance ensures he comes out tops in 1v1 duels, making him one of EPL's exciting talents

Mohammed Kudus has opened up about the most formidable defender he has faced in his career.

Known for his dazzling dribbling skills and quick footwork, Kudus has encountered some of the best defenders in the game, from his time at FC Nordsjaelland to his current stint in the Premier League with West Ham United.

Mohammed Kudus picked Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as the best defender he has faced. Photo by Michael Regan.

Kudus names the best defender he has faced

Having tested his mettle against top-tier defenders like William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Lisandro Martínez, and Virgil van Dijk, West Ham fans asked Kudus to name the most challenging defender he's ever come up against.

Without hesitation, the 24-year-old singled out Liverpool's captain, van Dijk, as the toughest he has faced.

“I will say [Virgil] van Dijk, because he is big, strong, fast and hard to get past,” Kudus admitted, as quoted by WHUFC.

This is a testament to van Dijk’s imposing presence and defensive prowess, which have made him one of the Premier League's most formidable defenders.

Despite facing such tough competition, Kudus' resilience and ability to thrive in 1v1 duels have made him a standout player.

He has even become a nightmare for defenders, emerging as Europe's most effective dribbler in 2024.

In the past year, Kudus completed over 100 take-ons across Europe's top five leagues, showcasing his exceptional technical skills and ability to break down defensive lines.

Premier League defender praises Kudus

Kudus’ talent hasn't gone unnoticed beyond his own team.

Joško Gvardiol, Manchester City's Croatian defender, once highlighted Kudus as the toughest opponent he's faced in the Premier League, per Graphic Online.

Reflecting on his first season in England, Gvardiol recalled a particularly challenging encounter with the Ghanaian forward during their match on September 16, 2023.

Gvardiol also praised Kudus for his stunning bicycle kick goal in their final match of the 2023/2024 season, a moment that left a lasting impression on the Man City defender.

Looking ahead

With his extraordinary ability to take on defenders and create opportunities for his team, Kudus is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting players in the Premier League.

His performances on the field are a blend of technical mastery and relentless drive, making him a player to watch in the coming seasons.

As Kudus continues to shine at West Ham, opponents, fans, and analysts alike will be keen to see how he progresses and who else he’ll challenge with his dazzling dribbling and attacking flair.

Kudus opens up on his pre-match ritual

