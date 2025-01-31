Pep Guardiola has broken his silence after Manchester City drew Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs

This will be the fifth time City and Madrid are crossing paths in Europe's premier club competition in recent years

As City prepares for yet another battle against Los Blancos, the anticipation builds for what promises to be another UCL classic

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has weighed in on his team's upcoming UEFA Champions League playoff clash against Real Madrid, a fixture that has become one of Europe’s most compelling rivalries in recent years.

Following their 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in their final league-phase match, City narrowly secured a spot in the next round.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will face Real Madrid for a spot in the round of 16 of the revamped UEFA Champions League. Photos by NurPhoto and Michael Regan.

However, their reward is a daunting matchup against the 15-time European champions, a tie that promises high-stakes drama, per Sky Sports.

Recent history between City and Madrid

This encounter marks yet another high-profile showdown between the two footballing powerhouses.

Los Blancos dashed City's hopes of retaining their Champions League crown last season, knocking them out in a tense penalty shootout at the Etihad Stadium during the quarter-finals.

However, a year prior, Guardiola’s men dominated Madrid 4-0 at home, sealing a 5-1 aggregate win in the semifinals before going on to lift the coveted trophy by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.

Guardiola breaks silence on facing Madrid Again

Reacting to the high-stakes draw, Guardiola acknowledged the growing familiarity between the two clubs, likening the matchup to a local derby.

"Well, it looks like a derby already. Four years in a row facing Madrid," he said as quoted by the Independent.

The Spaniard, whose side has struggled with consistency this season, admitted that both potential opponents—Madrid and Bayern Munich—would have posed a significant challenge.

Nonetheless, he remains focused on ensuring City are in top shape for the first leg at home before heading to the Spanish capital.

"Well, Madrid, Bayern, both was tough. Yeah, hopefully we can arrive in the moment, that first leg here and the game one week later in Madrid, as best as possible."

This upcoming clash marks the fifth two-legged tie between City and Madrid in the last six seasons, underscoring the intensity of their recent encounters.

Guardiola speaks about his future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that Pep Guardiola shared an update on his future despite extending his contract for two more years.

In a conversation with celebrity chef Dani Garcia on YouTube, Guardiola stated that Man City would be his last club job, confirming his intention to manage a national team next.

