Champions League: Pep Guardiola Breaks His Silence After Man City Draws Real Madrid
- Pep Guardiola has broken his silence after Manchester City drew Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs
- This will be the fifth time City and Madrid are crossing paths in Europe's premier club competition in recent years
- As City prepares for yet another battle against Los Blancos, the anticipation builds for what promises to be another UCL classic
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has weighed in on his team's upcoming UEFA Champions League playoff clash against Real Madrid, a fixture that has become one of Europe’s most compelling rivalries in recent years.
Following their 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in their final league-phase match, City narrowly secured a spot in the next round.
However, their reward is a daunting matchup against the 15-time European champions, a tie that promises high-stakes drama, per Sky Sports.
Recent history between City and Madrid
This encounter marks yet another high-profile showdown between the two footballing powerhouses.
Los Blancos dashed City's hopes of retaining their Champions League crown last season, knocking them out in a tense penalty shootout at the Etihad Stadium during the quarter-finals.
However, a year prior, Guardiola’s men dominated Madrid 4-0 at home, sealing a 5-1 aggregate win in the semifinals before going on to lift the coveted trophy by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.
Guardiola breaks silence on facing Madrid Again
Reacting to the high-stakes draw, Guardiola acknowledged the growing familiarity between the two clubs, likening the matchup to a local derby.
"Well, it looks like a derby already. Four years in a row facing Madrid," he said as quoted by the Independent.
The Spaniard, whose side has struggled with consistency this season, admitted that both potential opponents—Madrid and Bayern Munich—would have posed a significant challenge.
Nonetheless, he remains focused on ensuring City are in top shape for the first leg at home before heading to the Spanish capital.
"Well, Madrid, Bayern, both was tough. Yeah, hopefully we can arrive in the moment, that first leg here and the game one week later in Madrid, as best as possible."
This upcoming clash marks the fifth two-legged tie between City and Madrid in the last six seasons, underscoring the intensity of their recent encounters.
Guardiola speaks about his future
Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that Pep Guardiola shared an update on his future despite extending his contract for two more years.
In a conversation with celebrity chef Dani Garcia on YouTube, Guardiola stated that Man City would be his last club job, confirming his intention to manage a national team next.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.