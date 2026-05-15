Leandro Trossard is dealing with a personal setback at a crucial stage of Arsenal’s intense Premier League title battle with Manchester City

The Belgian forward delivered when it mattered most, scoring the decisive goal in Arsenal’s hard-fought victory over West Ham United on Saturday

Trossard will be determined to stay fully focused as Arsenal navigate a stage where every mistake could prove costly

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is facing a difficult personal moment away from football just as the Premier League title race reaches its most intense stage.

The Belgian forward, who recently scored the decisive goal in Arsenal’s crucial 1-0 victory over West Ham United, has found himself in the spotlight after news emerged that he and his wife, Laura Hilven, have separated following 13 years together.

Arsenal Star Leandro Trossard Faces Personal Blow During EPL Title Race With Manchester City. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal ace Trossard suffers divorce blow

The announcement surfaced through social media and quickly attracted attention across football circles due to the timing, as the North London club battles Manchester City for the league crown.

In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Hilven explained that the decision had been made privately some time ago.

“With deep love, care, and respect for one another, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to separate amicably. This was not a choice made lightly. In fact, we have been separated for some time now, and during that period we have taken the space and time needed to navigate this privately and thoughtfully.”

Despite the personal development, the statement highlighted the pair’s commitment to co-parenting their two children while maintaining mutual respect after more than a decade together.

Hilven added:

“Our decision comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire to create the healthiest and happiest future for everyone involved.

"Most importantly, we are and always will be devoted parents to our two beautiful children. We kindly ask for compassion, understanding, and privacy during this deeply personal transition. With love, Laura.”

On the pitch, however, Trossard has continued to deliver for Mikel Arteta’s side.

His composed finish against West Ham ensured Arsenal stayed top of the table and kept the pressure firmly on Man City heading into the closing weeks of the campaign.

The Belgian has become known for stepping up in tense moments, particularly in matches where fine margins often decide the outcome.

Arsenal Star Leandro Trossard Faces Personal Blow During EPL Title Race With Manchester City. Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Trossard's role as Arsenal chase double

With two league matches remaining, Arsenal still control their destiny in the race for a first Premier League title in 22 years.

The Gunners also have their sights set on European glory, with a UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain awaiting in Budapest.

That leaves Trossard facing one of the biggest tests of his professional career – balancing personal challenges while helping Arsenal pursue a potential historic double.

Holding a narrow two-point advantage over City, Arteta’s side know every performance matters from this point forward, and Trossard remains one of the players capable of making the difference when the pressure is at its highest.

Ex-Arsenal star opens up about painful divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué opened up on the painful divorce battle with his ex-wife, which reportedly left him with almost nothing.

The difficult separation is said to have seen his former partner receive most of his assets as well as full custody of their three children.

Source: YEN.com.gh