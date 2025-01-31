Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior admitted that he would leave Real Madrid for a certain club

Vinicius Junior has named the one club he would consider leaving Real Madrid for, despite being one of the team's key players.

The 24-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best players in world football and recently finished second to Manchester City’s Rodri in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings.

Vinicius Junior admitted that he would leave Madrid for a certain club and it may not be who you'd expect.

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian's performances continue to impress, having scored 16 goals and provided ten assists in 26 appearances this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Last season, Vinicius played a crucial role in Madrid’s La Liga and Champions League triumphs, including scoring in the final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

His immense talent has reportedly caught the attention of Saudi Pro League clubs, with reports suggesting a potential world-record €1.3 billion offer backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Madrid, however, previously resisted Saudi advances by pointing to his staggering €1 billion release clause.

The only club Vinicius would leave Real Madrid for

Despite the lucrative interest, Vinicius remains committed to Madrid, where he is contracted until 2027.

However, he has admitted that if he were to leave, there is only one club he would consider joining—his boyhood team Flamengo.

"I think I could stay here my whole career, but the club of my life is Flamengo,” Vinicius told L’Équipe in 2023.

“I love life here in Madrid, and it’s going well for my family too. But Flamengo holds a special place in my heart.”

Vinicius rose through Flamengo’s youth system before making 69 senior appearances and securing a high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2018.

While he remains focused on his career at the Santiago Bernabéu, his deep connection with Flamengo suggests a potential return in the future.

For now, Vinicius continues to shine for Madrid, further cementing his legacy as one of the club’s modern greats.

Al Hilal chase Vinicius

Meanwhile, Marca reported that the Saudi Pro League is eyeing the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Neymar.

While the winger is reportedly exploring options in Europe, the Saudis remain determined to tempt him away from the La Liga giants with their substantial financial resources.

Vinicius eyes Ballon d'Or success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius has set his sights on winning the Ballon d’Or after clinching the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award.

The Real Madrid winger narrowly lost the prestigious accolade to Manchester City’s Rodri in October 2024.

Despite the setback, Vinicius remains hopeful about securing the honour in the future as he continues to build his legacy in Spain.

