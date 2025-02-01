Antoine Semenyo has reportedly appeared on Arsenal's transfer radar as the Gunners look to bolster their attack

The 25-year-old's impressive form this campaign has caught not only Arsenal's attention but Liverpool as well

With 10 goal contributions this season, Semenyo is expected to star in Bournemouth's EPL clash with the Reds on Saturday

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Ghana international Antoine Semenyo as they look to reinforce their attack.

The Bournemouth forward, who has been in fine form this season, has emerged as a potential target for the Gunners as they explore alternatives in the transfer market.

Antoine Semenyo has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 22 Premier League appearances this season. Photo by Visionhaus.

With injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal find themselves in need of additional firepower to maintain their title push in the Premier League and remain competitive in the Champions League.

Their initial attempts to bolster the frontline included a bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, but the Midlands club swiftly rejected their offer, unwilling to part ways with their talisman as they chase European success, per Sky Sports.

Another option on Arsenal’s radar is RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško.

But securing his services before the end of January would require an additional £50 million, as the German side remains focused on their own Champions League ambitions.

The Independent reports that given these challenges, the North London giants have shifted their attention to Semenyo, whose contract with Bournemouth runs until 2029.

Why Antoine Semenyo has attracted interest from Arsenal?

What makes Semenyo an attractive option for Mikel Arteta is his ability to operate across multiple attacking roles.

The 25-year-old forward can play as a traditional number nine, a second striker, or even on the wings, making him a valuable asset for a squad aiming to compete on multiple fronts.

His pace, strength, and finishing ability have been crucial for Bournemouth, and his performances this season reflect his growing influence—eight goals and four assists in 24 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

A move to the Emirates would also be a dream scenario for the Ghanaian international, who grew up supporting Arsenal.

His familiarity with the club and admiration for its history could make the transition smoother, while Arteta’s tactical setup would suit his dynamic playing style.

Liverpool receive Antoine Semenyo warning

