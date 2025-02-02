United States of America soccer legend Clint Dempsey is convinced he is a Ghanaian after he was spotted speaking pidgin

The former Fulham and Tottenham Hotspurs star faced Ghana three times at the World Cup, scoring at the 2006 and 2014 games

Dempsey played with former Ghana and assistant Black Stars coach John Paintsil at English club Fulham FC

Former United States footballer and Fulham legend Clint Dempsey seems to have adopted Ghana as his second country.

Dempsey played with ex-Ghana international John Paintsil during their time at Craven Cottage with Fulham, and were also good friends.

The former football turned TV pundit learned a few things from Paintsil, including the Ghanaian pidgin.

In a video shared on social media, England women's football legend Eniola Aluko disclosed that Dempsey thinks he is Ghanaian after speaking pidgin.

The former USA international, who is from Texas, featured for Fulham and Tottenham during his days in the Premier League and he is widely regarded as the best player for the North America nation to play in the EPL.

Dempsey played against Ghana three times at the FIFA World Cup and scored against the Black Stars at the 2006 and 2014 tournament. Ghana won two of those three matches.

"It's a huge three points," he said after the 2-1 win in Brazil, as quoted by US Soccer. "We grinded it out. It wasn't our best game, but we showed a lot of character. Everybody played their hearts out.”

He made 141 appearances for the United States, scoring 57 times for his counter.

Ghana and USA matches

The Black Stars of Ghana have faced the United States five times, with the recent one in October 2023, where the Black Stars were thrashed by the Yankees. USA destroyed Ghana with a first half masterclass which saw them score 4 unanswered goals.

Their meeting was at the FIFA World Cup in 2006, when the Black Stars, dubbed as the underdogs, stunned their highly-fancied opponents to advance to the knockout stages.

Four years later, they met again at the World Cup with Ghana beating America again, another 2-1 victory, which saw the Black Stars progress to the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup. Asamoah Gyan scored an extra-time winner in the epic encounter.

The rivalry between the two country grew as the two were paired in the same group. USA defeated Ghana 2-1 in their group opener. The fourth time they met was another friendly in America, with the host winning 2-1.

