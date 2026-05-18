Wayne Rooney criticises Mohamed Salah's selfishness regarding Liverpool's tactics and upcoming match decisions

Salah poised for final Anfield appearance amid fresh tactical controversy following loss to Aston Villa

Rooney questions Salah’s fit within Liverpool's previous heavy metal football approach under Jürgen Klopp

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Former Wayne Rooney has labelled Mohamed Salah “selfish” and believes Liverpool boss Arne Slot should leave the Egyptian out of Sunday’s clash with Brentford F.C..

Salah is expected to make his final appearance at Anfield before ending his nine-year stay at Liverpool.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Mohamed Salah should be kept away from Anfield following his latest comments about Arne Slot. Image credit: LFC

Source: Getty Images

However, fresh criticism of Slot’s tactics following the 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa F.C. has sparked controversy.

Speaking on the Wayne Rooney Show as featured by Mirror Sport, Rooney said:

“I find it sad at the end of what he's done and what he's achieved at Liverpool. It's not the point for him to come out and aim another dig at Slot.”

Rooney calls for strong action against Salah

The former Manchester United forward also questioned Salah’s suitability for Liverpool’s previous style under Jürgen Klopp.

“He wants to play heavy metal football, so he's basically saying he wants Jurgen Klopp football,” Rooney stated.

Wayne Rooney then added:

“I think he's been very selfish in what he's done in the two occasions.”

Source: YEN.com.gh