Wayne Rooney Urges Slot to Block Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Farewell
- Wayne Rooney criticises Mohamed Salah's selfishness regarding Liverpool's tactics and upcoming match decisions
- Salah poised for final Anfield appearance amid fresh tactical controversy following loss to Aston Villa
- Rooney questions Salah’s fit within Liverpool's previous heavy metal football approach under Jürgen Klopp
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Former Wayne Rooney has labelled Mohamed Salah “selfish” and believes Liverpool boss Arne Slot should leave the Egyptian out of Sunday’s clash with Brentford F.C..
Salah is expected to make his final appearance at Anfield before ending his nine-year stay at Liverpool.
However, fresh criticism of Slot’s tactics following the 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa F.C. has sparked controversy.
Speaking on the Wayne Rooney Show as featured by Mirror Sport, Rooney said:
“I find it sad at the end of what he's done and what he's achieved at Liverpool. It's not the point for him to come out and aim another dig at Slot.”
Rooney calls for strong action against Salah
The former Manchester United forward also questioned Salah’s suitability for Liverpool’s previous style under Jürgen Klopp.
“He wants to play heavy metal football, so he's basically saying he wants Jurgen Klopp football,” Rooney stated.
Wayne Rooney then added:
“I think he's been very selfish in what he's done in the two occasions.”
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh