Benjamin Asare and two other home-based players have reportedly earned spots in Otto Addo’s squad for the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup

The Black Stars are set to face Japan on November 14 before taking on the Korea Republic four days later

This will be Ghana’s first outing since securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with several new faces expected to feature in the final squad

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has once again demonstrated his faith in Ghana’s homegrown stars by including three locally based players in his latest squad for the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup in Asia.

The decision underlines his continuous effort to blend domestic quality with international experience as Ghana prepares for the prestigious tournament.

Asare, 2 local players named in Otto Addo's squad

According to Nhyira FM’s Owusu Bempah Ayala, the 50-year-old tactician has called up Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and Medeama duo Prince Owusu and Kelvin Nkrumah for the upcoming friendlies.

For Asare, this call-up is another milestone in what has been an impressive rise with the Black Stars.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper, who made his debut in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad, has since cemented his spot as Ghana’s first choice between the posts.

He displaced Lawrence Ati Zigi after producing a string of commanding performances, keeping five clean sheets in six appearances and conceding only once, per Transfermarkt, as Ghana booked their ticket to next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

At club level, Asare has been a standout for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, earning plaudits for his composure and leadership in goal.

His consistency has made him a reliable figure both domestically and internationally.

He will be joined by Medeama’s Prince Owusu, who gained his maiden call-up ahead of the Central African Republic and Comoros doubleheader in October.

Below is a compilation of Prince Owusu's performance for Medeama:

The young midfielder came off the bench late in the game and will be hoping for more minutes this time around.

Kelvin Nkrumah, also of Medeama, earns his first-ever call-up following a brilliant start to the 2025/26 season, where his speed and creativity have caused constant problems for defenders.

His inclusion is seen as a reward for his blistering form and a testament to Addo’s desire to unearth new attacking options.

Addo to face test in Kirin Cup

With some key players set to miss the doubleheader, including Mohammed Kudus, who has been sidelined for Tottenham after sustaining an injury against Chelsea, Addo is expected to give opportunities to several fringe and in-form players.

CF Montreal striker Prince Osei Owusu has also been named in the travelling squad, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Watch Owusu's goal against Messi's Inter Miami:

Ghana will take on Japan on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the Toyota Stadium in Aichi before facing South Korea on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in Seoul.

The Black Stars are expected to assemble in Japan ahead of the tournament, where Otto Addo will use the games to evaluate both seasoned internationals and emerging talents as he continues to shape his team for the future.

