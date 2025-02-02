Calls for Ghana Premier League Suspension After Kotoko Fan’s Tragic Death

Ghana football has been thrown into a state of mourning following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley

Known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, Pooley met his untimely death on Sunday, February 2

Unfortunately for Kotoko, it was double agony for them as the Porcupine Warriors ultimately lost by a lone goal to Nsoatreman

There are growing calls for the suspension of the Ghana Premier League following the tragic death of an Asante Kotoko supporter after violent clashes during their match against Nsoatreman FC.

The deceased, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly identified as Polley, was stabbed multiple times after the game at Nana Konamansah Park on Sunday.

Kotoko confirmed the heartbreaking news, revealing that media personnel and fans who travelled from Kumasi to support the team were also attacked.

Polley sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital but, sadly, did not survive.

The violence erupted after Nsoatreman FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the Week 19 fixture, with tensions escalating as players exchanged blows at the final whistle.

Matters worsened when spectators, reportedly Nsoatreman FC supporters, began throwing objects at Kotoko’s bench.

The shocking incident has led to widespread condemnation, with many urging authorities to take immediate action to prevent future tragedies.

Why Ghana Premier League must be suspended

Ghanaian journalist Derrick Ayim is calling for stricter security measures and accountability from league organisers, urging the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to take immediate action.

"This is a serious issue. Honestly, both teams should face a ban for failing to instil discipline in their players and ensuring they follow the rules," Ayim told YEN.com.gh.

"Authorities must arrest and hold accountable all stakeholders involved, including players, officials, fans, and even the police."

Ayim further stressed the need for urgent intervention, calling for a temporary suspension of the league.

"The Ministry of Sports and Recreation must put a stop to the league, conduct a thorough investigation, and only resume once they can."

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have urged the Ghana Football Association and law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident and ensure justice is served.

Football fans across the country are mourning the tragic loss, as the club and family members of the deceased come to terms with the devastating event.

A dark day for Ghanaian football

Pooley’s death has reignited conversations about fan safety at football venues and the persistent issue of violence in the domestic league.

With the tragic event casting a shadow over Ghanaian football, many are calling for immediate reforms to ensure such an incident never happens again.

Ghanaian footballer passes away during elections

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Kwabena Baidoo tragically lost his life while celebrating the NDC’s election victory.

Baidoo, who played for Sekondi-based Hasaacas FC, was involved in a fatal accident in the Ellembelle District.

His siblings, Charity and Emmanuel Quarm, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

