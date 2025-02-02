Ghana football has been thrown into a state of mourning following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley

Known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, Pooley met his untimely death on Sunday, February 2

Unfortunately for Kotoko, it was double agony for them as the Porcupine Warriors ultimately lost by a lone goal to Nsoatreman

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Premier League was marred by tragedy on February 3, 2025, as a devoted Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, lost his life under shocking circumstances.

Reports indicate that the passionate fan, who served as a communication team member for the club’s supporters, was fatally stabbed.

Nana Pooley tragically lost his life during Asante Kotoko's Ghana Premier League clash against Nsoatreman. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

Popular Kotoko fan Pooley tragically passes away

Unidentified assailants were alleged to have committed the dastardly act during Kotoko’s away fixture against Nsoatreman at the Nana Kromansah Park in Nsoatre.

The unfortunate incident unfolded in the second half of the match, escalating from an altercation that turned violent.

After sustaining multiple injuries, Pooley was swiftly transported to the Sunyani Regional Hospital in a desperate attempt to save his life, as noted by Kickgh.

However, medical efforts could not reverse the damage, and his passing sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian football community.

Asante Kotoko condemns violence at Nsoatreman

In an official statement, Asante Kotoko expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family while reiterating its firm stance against hooliganism in the sport.

The club strongly condemned the violent scenes that overshadowed their Matchweek 19 encounter with Nsoatreman, emphasising the urgent need to curb such incidents in Ghanaian football.

Tributes pour in as Ghana mourns Pooley

Pooley’s tragic demise sparked an emotional response from fans, football analysts, and journalists, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their grief and demand accountability. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions:

Former Ghana FA spokesperson, @SannieDaara, expressed heartbreak:

"Heartbreaking to learn that my friend, Francis Yaw Frimpong AKA Nana Pooley, a supporter of Kotoko has died after being stabbed during the match with Nsoatreman. RIP 😭💔"

@domynych recalled his last encounter with Pooley and pointed fingers at football authorities:

"The last time I ran into Pooley! What a senseless way to leave behind your family. His death is on Ghana's football people, especially the Executive Council of Ghana Football Association. May his soul rest in peace!"

GFA statistician @ShabanMo9 mourned:

"Rest in Peace 🕊️ Nana Pooley 😢"

@Dela_fishbone was left in disbelief:

"Eeeeei Pooley 😳😭😭😭"

@Kofi_Akwaboah condemned the system that failed him:

"RIP Kotoko Pooley. Asante Kotoko failed you. Football failed you. Ghana football failed you. Ghana failed you."

A dark day for Ghanaian football

Pooley’s death has reignited conversations about fan safety at football venues and the persistent issue of violence in the domestic league.

With the tragic event casting a shadow over Ghanaian football, many are calling for immediate reforms to ensure such an incident never happens again.

Ghanaian footballer passes away during elections

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Kwabena Baidoo tragically lost his life while celebrating the NDC’s election victory.

Baidoo, who played for Sekondi-based Hasaacas FC, was involved in a fatal accident in the Ellembelle District.

His siblings, Charity and Emmanuel Quarm, confirmed the heartbreaking news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh