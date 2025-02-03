Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey after their victory over Man City

The Black Stars midfielder scored the all-important goal that turned around the game for the Gunners at the Emirates

The London club kept their title ambitions alive with an emphatic win over the English champions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed how Thomas Partey's moment of brilliance changed the game in the Gunners' favour in their big win over Manchester City.

The London club secured one of their biggest wins of their rivals following a 5-1 victory at the Emirates on Sunday in the Premier League.

Partey scored his third goal of the campaign in the victory which ultimately keeps their title ambitions alive, signaling a clear statement of intent.

Arsenal took a second minute lead in the match after Martin Odegaard convert from a Kai Havertz assist.

However, the lead was cancelled ten minutes after the break following a strike from Norwegian forward Erling Haaland.

Partey responded immediately with a trademark goal to restore Arsenal's lead, a moment Arteta insists turned the game around.

He said in the post-match presser:

"Yeah, that's another thing that went our way because emotionally, I think that was a turning point.

"We reacted so quickly, had a bit of luck in that action and they set the tone for the team in the stadium as well to go and win the game. And then, after that I think the team took a different level, growing in confidence and start to control the game much better and dominate certain areas much better and we went and won it from there," he added.

Partey underlines importance to Arsenal

Despite receiving criticisms in parts of the campaign, the Ghana international has always been exceptional for the Gunners whenever he plays in the middle of the park.

Arteta has sometimes deployed him as a right-back, a decision that has flopped with the Ghana winning only two of the 8 games he has been played out of position.

However, he has always proven the difference in big games.

With five months remaining of his current deal, the Gunners may be considering handing him a new offer after the performance against City.

Partey has been lined with moves to Saudi Arabia and Juventus in the Italian Serie A. He has the option of speaking to another club and even sign a deal in principle.

Partey sends message to Arsenal fans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has reacted to Arsenal's thumping victory over champions Manchester City in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars midfielder scored a belter as the Gunners defeated Manchester City 5-1 at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon to keep their title hopes alive.

Partey's goal came at a crucial time to ensure the Gunners stopped any form of resurgence from their visitors after netting a minute following Erling Haaland's strike.

