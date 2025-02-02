Austria-born Ghanaian centre-back Kevin Danso has joined English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs

The Austria international joins the North London club from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens in the transfer window

Danso, born to Ghanaian parents in Austria, is awaiting international clearance and work permit to make his Spurs debut

Tottenham Hotspurs have announced the signing of Austrian-born Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso in the winter transfer window.

The highly-rated defender joins Spurs on loan till the end of the season from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

The North London club have the option of making the deal a permanent one in the summer transfer window.

Austrian-Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso completes move to Tottenham Hotspurs. Photo: Twitter/ @SpursOfficial.

Source: Twitter

Spurs posted on their official website:

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Kevin Danso on loan from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, subject to international clearance and work permit.

"The Austria international defender will join the Club on loan until the end of the season, with an obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer. He will wear the number four shirt."

Danso returns to England after a brief spell on loan at Southampton during his time with FC Augsburg in the German Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old grew up in England, where he spent time at Reading and MK Dons during his youth career but moved to Germany in 2014 to join Augsburg. He spent time with the U18's before eventually breaking into the first team.

He caught the attention of top clubs across Europe but Lens beating other suitors to sign him in 2021.

Postecoglu rejects claims Spurs is not attractive

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglu insists the club remains attractive despite their indifferent form in the league and Europe.

He said, as quoted by BBC:

"You can look at it two ways. OK the league form is not great but there's some pretty big possibilities to have success here in the last three or four months [of the season].

"It's still a big club, it's still a club that can challenge for honours and it's whether the player sees the potential that we see right now, or certainly that I see. If it's too much of a hard sell, it's probably not the right one for us."

Ajax show interest in Lamptey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajax Amsterdam are preparing to make a move for Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey in the winter transfer window.

Lamptey, who is in the final six months of his contract at Brighton and Hove Albion, can start talks with any club of his choice before the summer transfer window in July.

The 24-year-old has struggled for consistent game time under manager Fabian Hurzeler and talks of a new contract has stalled.

