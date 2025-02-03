Stonebwoy performed at the 2025 edition of the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards (APCA) and Presidential Gala Dinner

The prestigious event was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, February 1, 2025

Stonebwoy's performance at the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards (APCA) and Presidential Gala Dinner triggered mixed reactions

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy performed at the 2025 edition of the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards (APCA) and Presidential Gala Dinner.

Stonebwoy performs for John Mahama and top influential figures at the 2025 Africa Prosperity Champions Awards. Photo source: @stonebwoy and @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

The prestigious event, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, Ghana on Saturday, February 1, 2025, was attended by over 400 distinguished guests, including Heads of State, business leaders, and influential policymakers from across the African continent and the international stage.

Current Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama was also a guest at the event organised by the Africa Prosperity Network.

Famous YouTuber Wode Maya and former president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were part of the numerous distinguished individuals who were honoured for their contributions to the various sectors of Ghanaian society.

Stonebwoy performs for Mahama and other figures

BET Award-winning artiste Stonebwoy was also present at the 2025 Africa Prosperity Champions Awards (APCA) and Presidential Gala Dinner as one of the few artistes.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the dancehall musician, who recently attended the 2025 Paris Fashion Week event, was spotted delivering an electrifying performance for President John Dramani Mahama and other influential dignitaries present at the event.

Stonebwoy performed a catalogue of his greatest hits including his hit song, Jejereje, featured on his sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6, which was released a few months ago.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's performance for Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

BHIM commented:

"If Shatta Wale should have been there, he will be jumping and making some unnecessary noise there😂😂."

Kinkinatus said:

"Now the boys have been separated from the old cargo. BHIM🔥."

G.O.E commented:

"The brand fits every occasion, not your regular noise maker artist. BHIM 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

edem3289 said:

"A lot of people posted his former performance at the previous event, saying he is NPP. Now he is performing at the current President Gala. This makes him NDC right? The guy is a business man. Allow him."

Stonebwoy removed from NDC concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy was removed from a concert organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The dancehall artiste's removal from the Ghana Victory Concert was confirmed by the NDC in an official press statement.

Grassroots supporters of the political party orchestrated Stonebwoy's removal from the list of performers lined up for the concert.

Source: YEN.com.gh