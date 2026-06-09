England's training camp in Florida was affected by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake ahead of the Costa Rica warm-up match

The quake originated off Cuba's west coast and was felt across several parts of Florida, including Orlando and Miami

England will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L after completing their final World Cup preparations

England's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been disrupted after an earthquake was felt in their training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, just a day before their final warm-up match against Costa Rica.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake, reported to be the strongest to affect the region in 150 years, originated off the west coast of Cuba but sent tremors across parts of Florida, including Flagler County, Orlando and Miami.

Several buildings in affected areas were evacuated after residents and visitors felt shaking caused by the powerful seismic event.

England's World Cup Preparations Hit by Earthquake Scare in Orlando

Source: Getty Images

Strongest Regional Quake in 150 Years Sparks Evacuations

The earthquake prompted immediate concern across parts of Florida, with emergency services monitoring the situation closely.

The National Weather Service quickly reassured residents that there was no tsunami threat to the United States.

“NO tsunami, NO danger,” the agency said in an official update.

However, authorities warned that the situation remained under observation.

A spokesperson for the United States Geological Survey (USGS) told Fox 35 after the earthquake:

“We are still getting felt reports and would expect aftershocks from a quake of this size.”

While there have been no reports of significant damage around England's base, the tremors added an unexpected distraction to the team's World Cup preparations.

England Continue World Cup Build-Up in Florida

England have been based in Florida since arriving in the United States last week as part of their preparations for the World Cup.

Both of their pre-tournament friendlies have been scheduled in the Sunshine State.

Thomas Tuchel's side opened their warm-up campaign with a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in Tampa on Saturday, thanks to a first-half header from captain Harry Kane.

They are now set to face Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday evening in their final match before the tournament begins.

Following that fixture, England will relocate to their main World Cup base in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Three Lions will begin their Group L campaign against Croatia on June 17 in Arlington, Texas, just outside Dallas.

England's second group-stage match will be against Ghana in Boston on June 23 before they conclude the group phase against Panama in New Jersey on June 27.

Should they progress deep into the competition, England could find themselves travelling across North America, with a possible last-16 meeting against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City among the potential knockout-stage scenarios.

Mexico is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Canada.

Ghana told to drop Partey ahead of World Cup

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that there are calls for Thomas Partey to be left out of Ghana’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup due to his ongoing legal issues in the United Kingdom.

The former Arsenal midfielder continues to face scrutiny as questions grow over his place in the Black Stars team for the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh