Bruno Guimaraes has stated that Newcastle had a clear tactical approach in their Carabao Cup semi-final victory, specifically targeting Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Brazilian explained that he was given the responsibility of marking Partey man-for-man throughout the game, ensuring the Gunners struggled to build momentum in midfield.

This high-intensity strategy was instrumental in Newcastle’s dominant 2-0 win at St. James’s Park, which secured a 4-0 aggregate triumph and a place in the final.

Guimaraes reveals how Newcastle targetted Partey

A misplaced pass from David Raya allowed Newcastle to press high, leading to Antony Gordon doubling their advantage early in the second half.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Guimaraes shed light on Newcastle’s tactical strategy, detailing how he was specifically tasked with tightly marking Partey.

"I was assigned to track Partey man-for-man, following him wherever he moved on the pitch. Our approach was to maintain tight marking in midfield, with Fabian pressing Rice, which allowed us to regain possession effectively. Full credit goes to the gaffer for this game plan," Guimaraes explained.

Arteta blames poor performance on fatigue

Newcastle’s pressing strategy proved effective, preventing Arsenal from building any momentum throughout the game.

Following the defeat, Mikel Arteta blamed his team's lacklustre performance on fatigue, stating:

"Physically, we were exhausted after playing so many games. Emotionally, it was also a tough match, making it difficult to believe until the very end that we could pull it off."

What's next for Arsenal

The Arsenal squad will now travel to Dubai for a mid-season break, aiming to recharge before making a strong push in both the Premier League and Champions League upon their return.

Despite a frustrating night, the Gunners still have plenty to fight for this season and must quickly regroup, refocus, and prepare to bounce back.

Partey sends message to Arsenal fans

Source: YEN.com.gh