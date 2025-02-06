Ghana international Thomas Partey's impressive performances for Arsenal this season has not gone unnoticed

A three-time Premier League winner has eulogised the 31-year-old promising to watch him every weekend

Unfortunately, he couldn't transfer his brilliance in the Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle as Arsenal lost 4-0 across two legs

Manchester City icon Yaya Toure has expressed his admiration for Thomas Partey, admitting he relishes watching the Ghanaian in action and would be at the Emirates every weekend if possible.

Having dominated midfield battles during his prime, the Ivorian understands what it takes to excel in the middle of the park.

Three-time Premier League winner and Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has described Thomas Partey as 'unbelievable'. Photos by Mike Hewitt and Stuart MacFarlane.

His glowing tribute to Partey highlights the Arsenal star’s impact this season.

Despite entering the final months of his contract, the 31-year-old has been a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s setup.

Thomas Partey's impressive performance this season

Compared to last season, when injuries limited his appearances, he has featured 23 times in the Premier League this term, a significant improvement from the 14 outings recorded previously, per Footy Stats.

Beyond his increased availability, the former Atletico Madrid enforcer has justified Arteta’s trust, delivering commanding performances in his natural midfield position and even stepping in as a makeshift right-back when required.

His tactical intelligence, composure on the ball, and ability to dictate play have made him indispensable to Arsenal’s system.

Man City legend hails Partey

Assessing Partey’s influence, Toure, now coaching Tottenham’s Under-16 side, was full of praise when speaking to talkSPORT.

"Yeah, he's brilliant. It's really nice to see," Toure remarked.

"I think now every weekend when Arsenal have to play, I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him. He's just unbelievable."

Partey's Arsenal crash out of Carabao Cup

However, despite his stellar form in domestic competition, Partey was unable to carry that momentum into Arsenal’s Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United.

The Gunners struggled at St. James’ Park, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat and crashing out with a 4-0 aggregate loss.

Nonetheless, his performances this season have reaffirmed his value to Arsenal, with his presence in midfield proving pivotal as they continue their push for silverware.

Partey credited for Arsenal's big win vs City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mikel Arteta highlighted Thomas Partey’s game-changing contribution in Arsenal’s emphatic victory over Manchester City.

The Spanish manager pointed to Partey’s swift reaction to Erling Haaland’s equaliser as the pivotal moment that shifted momentum in the Gunners’ commanding 5-1 triumph over the reigning champions.

