Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated Brazilian defender Marcelo on his retirement

Marcelo, who spent over ten years at Real Madrid, played alongside Ronaldo during their best days in Spain

Both players have won the UEFA Champions League multiple times and were part of the team that won the competition three times in a row

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo has penned a heartfelt message to Marcelo after the Brazilian announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

The Al Nassr star was more than a friend to Marcelo during their days at Real Madrid, sharing the same room together.

Marcelo returned to Brazil two seasons ago after an illustrious career in Europe with Real Madrid and Olympiacos.

Ronaldo congratulates Marcelo after announcing retirement. Photo: Twitter/ @Cristiano.

Source: Twitter

In a heartwarming video shared on social media, Marcelo thanked his former clubs and everyone involved in his glittering career.

"At 18, Real Madrid knocked on my door and I arrived here. Now, I can proudly say that I am a true Madrileno," Marcelo said in a video on his social media.

"Sixteen seasons, 25 titles, five Champions Leagues, one of the captains and so many magical nights at the Bernabeu. What a journey!

"My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything."

His best friend, Ronaldo then took to social media, to write a heartfelt message to the defender.

"My brother, what an incredible career! We have lived a lot together, years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, a companion for my life. Thank you for everything, friend. I wish you all the best in this new stage of your life," he posted.

Perez names Marcelo as one of the greatest

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insists Marcelo is one of the greatest left-backs of all-time.

"Marcelo is one of the greatest left-backs in the history of Real Madrid and world football, and we have had the privilege of enjoying him for a long time.

"He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and will always be his home."

Perez signed Marcelo from Fluminense at the age of 18 from Brazil, going on to spend over a decade at the club.

Ronaldo celebrates 40th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo received a special birthday present from his Al Nassr teammates as he turned 40 on February 5, 2025.

The Portugal forward was welcomed to training on Wednesday in celebratory mood, as his teammates sang and chanted birthday wishes to the club legend.

Ronaldo, who previously played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has enjoyed an outstanding career and keeps going at 40.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh