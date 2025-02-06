A Nigerian skit maker, known as Edo Boy, has celebrated Al Nassr and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo on his 40th birthday

Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, received well wishes from his millions of fans on social media

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward expressed gratitude to fans around the world for their messages

A skit maker in Nigeria celebrated Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with a gigantic cake on his 40th birthday.

Ronaldo turned 40 on February 5, 2025, and received well wishes across the world from fans and footballers as well as his clubs.

Edo Boy, whose skits centres around Ronaldo being the greatest of all time (GOAT), was joined by his friends to wish the iconic footballer a happy birthday.

In a video shared on social media, a cake shaped in the image of Ronaldo in his Al Nassr jersey was put on display by Edo Boy.

The Nigerian skit maker wore his Al Nassr jersey and delivered a short speech in excitement before hitting his 'siu' celebration.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as the greatest of all time following his enormous achievements in the game. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023 after a tough end to his second spell at Manchester United.

The former Real Madrid player has won the Arab Club Cup with Al Nassr and will be hoping to secure the Saudi Pro League title this season.

The 40-year-old has scored 23 goals in 24 matches in the ongoing campaign.

Ronaldo expresses gratitude to fans

The legendary football and his family gathered to thank his fans for the birthday wishes.

He posted on social media:

"Thank you all for the amazing birthday messages! Had a great day with family and friends, couldn’t wish for anything better."

Ronaldo has promised to celebrate his 40th birthday with victory over Al Feiha on Friday.

"Guys, for me it is a pleasure. Thank you for the present. 39 is a good age. All I hope is in two days we can we the match and it will be the best present for me," he said during his meeting with his teammates.

Al Nassr currently sits third on the Saudi Pro League table behind Al Ittihad and Al Hilal.

Al Nassr celebrates Ronaldo's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo received a special birthday present from his Al Nassr teammates as he turned 40 on February 5, 2025.

The Portugal forward was welcomed to training on Wednesday in celebratory mood, as his teammates sang and chanted birthday wishes to the club legend.

Ronaldo, who previously played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has enjoyed an outstanding career and keeps going at 40.

