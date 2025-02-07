Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo marked his first game since turning 40 with a classic goal in the Saudi League

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United ace scored the icing on the cake as Al-Nassr beat Al Fayha 3-0 on Friday evening

His solitary strike means CR7 is 76 strikes away from reaching the dizzying target of 1000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his brilliant run of form in 2025, finding the back of the net as Al-Nassr cruised past Al Fayha.

Playing his first match since turning 40, the Portuguese icon once again proved his enduring quality in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 16th Saudi Pro League goal this season as Al-Nassr thumped Al Fayha. Photo by Al Nassr FC.

Source: Getty Images

While many expected the veteran forward to open the scoring on his milestone occasion, it was January recruit Jhon Durán who struck first.

The Colombian striker pounced on a misplaced pass from Al Fayha’s defence, showcasing his sharp instincts to fire home from close range.

Durán wasn’t done yet. With 18 minutes remaining, he doubled Al-Nassr’s advantage, finishing off an inviting assist from Sadio Mané.

The Knights of Najd were in complete control, but the best was yet to come.

Ronaldo scores to mark his 40th birthday

Then, as if scripted, Ronaldo stamped his authority on the game just two minutes later.

Reacting swiftly to a precise cutback from Nawaf Boushal, he unleashed a clinical first-time strike, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

It was a textbook poacher’s finish—positioning, timing, and execution all in perfect harmony.

His celebration was a spectacle in itself. After delivering his trademark Siuu, the Al-Nassr captain delighted the home crowd with the traditional Saudi Ardah dance, capping off a night that blended football brilliance with cultural appreciation.

Even at 40, Ronaldo remains a goal-scoring machine, proving that his hunger for success is as fierce as ever.

He now has 16 goals in the 18 appearances in the Saudi Pro League this season, per Transfermarkt.

Al-Nassr fans celebrate Ronaldo in style

During the same match, YEN.com.gh reported that Al-Nassr supporters expressed their admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo in a grand fashion during their Saudi Pro League encounter against Al Fayha.

An emotional scene unfolded just before halftime, as the clock struck the 40th minute.

In a touching tribute to their legendary star on his milestone birthday, the over 20,000-strong crowd at Al-Awwal Park erupted in unison, chanting “Ronaldo!” to honour their talisman.

