While most professional footballers hang up their boots by 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy expectations

The Portuguese superstar marked his first game since turning 40 with another strong performance, showing no signs of slowing down

His dedication has earned him immense admiration from Al-Nassr fans, who showered him with love during their clash against Al Fayha

Cristiano Ronaldo felt the love of Al-Nassr supporters in spectacular fashion during the club’s Saudi Pro League clash with Al Fayha.

Stepping onto the pitch for his first game since turning 40 on February 5, the Portuguese icon led his team out to a raucous reception at Al-Awwal Park as the Knights of Najd aimed for their fifth straight victory in 2025.

True to his reputation, Ronaldo wasted no time asserting himself in the contest, making early runs into dangerous areas in search of an opener.

However, it was January recruit Jhon Durán who broke the deadlock.

The Colombian striker capitalised on a misplaced pass, showed great tenacity to carve out an opportunity, and coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner in the 22nd minute.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner later had a hand in what seemed to be Al-Nassr’s second goal.

Bursting through on goal, he selflessly squared the ball to Sadio Mané for a simple tap-in.

However, the celebration was cut short as the assistant referee’s flag went up for offside—much to the frustration of the former Liverpool forward.

With no further breakthroughs before the break, Montenegrin referee Nikola Dabanović signalled for halftime.

Al-Nassr fans celebrate Ronaldo's 40th birthday in style

But just before the interval, an emotional moment unfolded in the 40th minute.

In a gesture of admiration, the over 20,000-strong crowd inside Al-Awwal Park erupted in synchronised chants of "Ronaldo!"—paying tribute to their talisman on his milestone birthday.

Even at 40, the legendary forward continues to be the heartbeat of Al-Nassr, proving that age is just a number in his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Ronaldo shares dream of playing alongside his son

YEN.com.gh also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his dream of playing alongside his son but admitted that the decision hinges on Cristiano Jr.'s development.

The 40-year-old forward, still under contract with Al-Nassr, watches as his 14-year-old son hones his skills in the club’s academy.

While acknowledging that time is not on his side, Ronaldo assured that he will be proud of his son, no matter the path he chooses.

