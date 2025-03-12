Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender has slammed ex-Liverpool Jamie Carragher for his AFCON comment

The Liverpool legend downplayed the importance of the African tournament during a debate on the Ballon d'Or

Kuffour, who spent most of his career in Germany with Bayern Munich, won several titles including the UEFA Champions League

Ghana legend Samuel Osei Kuffour has criticised former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for comments he made about the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former footballer turned pundit described the continent's flagship competition as not a major tournament while debating whether Mohamed Salah deserved the Ballon d'Or.

His comments generated a lot of debate in the media and on social media, with legendary footballers lashing out at Carragher.

While many slammed the Liverpool legend, his former England teammate Joey Barton jumped to his defence, claiming no African defender is better that Carragher.

In reacting to the statement made by the ex-England footballers, Kuffour stated that Carragher achieved nothing in football and only talks a lot.

"Jamie Carragher has to apologise to all African people because AFCON is not a normal tournament. Africa has given us the best of the best. Africa has produced a Ballon d'Or winner," he said, as quoted by Sporty FM.

"What has Jamie Carragher achieved? If he wasn't born in Liverpool, he would not have had the chance to play for Liverpool. Ferdinand and Terry are the ones supposed to talk.

"If we mentioned the best 2000 defenders in the world, Jamie Carragher will not be part of them. He is nothing. He just talks. He should be ashamed of himself."

Kuffour enjoyed a legendary career, winning multiple titles including six Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

What Jamie Carragher said about AFCON

During the post-match analysis of the game between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sky Sports, Carragher mentioned the Africa Cup of Nations does not rank as a major determinant of the Ballon d'Or.

He said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“I think the problem is the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning.

“I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament [that wins it], the player who excels in that, like Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe right now."

He was immediately corrected by Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge who were in the studio with him, but his reaction infuriated more Africans.

He has since described his comments as clumsy following the massive backlash on social media.

Fans blast Carragher over AFCON comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has received massive backlash on social media for his description of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former England defender does not consider the tournament as a major competitions following a discussion on Sky Sports on Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances.

Carragher believes Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior edge the Egyptian because they play in major tournaments.

