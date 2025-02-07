Legendary footballer Michael Essien joined players of FC Nordsjaelland for a quick-fire quiz session

Essien has been working with the Danish Superliga side as assistant coach since ending his playing career

The Danish league is currently on winter break and will resume next week for the rest of the campaign

Ghana legend Michael Essien took part in a quick-fire quiz session with players of Danish football club FC Nordsjaelland.

The former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder works with FC Nordsjaelland as assistant manager since hanging up his boots.

The Danish club are currently on a winter break, preparing for the return of the Superliga.

In a video shared on social media, Essien and the young footballers were involved in a mini quiz, where they were asked to list African players to have won the UEFA Champions League.

Essien mentioned many players including former teammates Geremi Njitap.

The former Black Stars player won the UEFA Champions League in 2012 with Chelsea, having previously reached the final of the competition in 2008.

Chelsea defeated Bayern Munich in the final at the Allianz Arena in 2012.

Essien spent nine years in England before leaving to join AC Milan and subsequently Panathaniakos, Sabail and Persib Bandung. He also played for Lyon and Real Madrid in the past.

Essien carves path in coaching career

Despite disclosing that he ventured into coaching to avoid depression, the former Chelsea star is gradually building his career in the game.

"When I was playing, if you asked me if I wanted to go into coaching, I would say no," he told Joy Sports.

"But as time passed, I started thinking: I’ve been in football all my life; why not take up coaching and acquire my licenses to still stay in football and be around the players?

"I took this decision to go into coaching because I didn’t want to be one of these ex-players who finish their careers, go home, and start thinking about what they want to do, only to get into depression."

Essien has been tasked with helping the development of players at FC Nordsjaelland while also ensuring they are ready for the big stage.

Essien explains struggles of Ghana players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Michael Essien has rejected claims that Black Stars players born abroad struggle to settle due to cultural differences.

In the last three years several players of Ghanaian descent born in Europe have been enrolled into the Black Stars team.

Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and Elisha Owusu were all invited to the national team during this period despite featuring for their European nations at youth levels.

