Former Ghana FA Spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie Daara has opened up on his time with the Black Stars

Sannie Daara was part of the previous FA and played a huge role during international competitions

The former BBC journalist claims he did not earn anything working with the senior national team

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has disclosed that he did not make a penny working with the Black Stars.

Sannie Daara played a leading role at the national team during his time as the spokesperson of the federation.

The respected former journalist and a member of the media team of the Confederation of African Football, worked with Kwesi Nyantakyi during his tenure as head of the Ghanaian football federation.

Former GFA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie Daara refutes claims of making money with the Black Stars. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet.

Source: Twitter

The Nyantakyi-led administration qualified for several international competitions, reaching a historic quarter-final stage at the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

In opening up on his time with the national team, Mr Sannie Daara confessed that he did not make money working with the Black Stars.

"When I was working with the Black Stars, I did not get anything," he told Sporty FM. as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

His comments dispels rumours that being around the Black Stars made members of the FA fortunes.

Sannie Daara previously worked with the British Broadcasting Corporation before joining the Ghana Football Association.

Sannie Daara offers advise to new sports minister

The experienced administrator has urged new Minister of Youth and Recreation, Kofi Adams, to consult with the right people to avoid being in trouble in that position.

The Sports Ministry is one of the most talked about government agency due to its massive following.

He told Sporty FM:

"Kofi Adams must know how to talk so he would not be in trouble. He must do a proper consultation on what to do and what not to do."

"I will urge him to get close to Mahama Ayariga because he was super working with him as Sports Minister. After the scandal in Brazil, he worked closely with the GFA and other ministries and convinced them why they must help raise monies for the Black Stars.

"He was with the team during the AFCON qualifiers and in 2015, the team played in the AFCON finals. These are the people he must consult and I know he will be a success if he does that."

Sannie Daara reacts to GPL officiating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Communications Director of the GFA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has expressed his disappointment in the game between Dreams FC and Accra Lions.

The media expert and former journalist lamented over officiating in the Ghana Premier League fixture, which Dreams FC won 1-0 after bearing Accra Lions.

Kelvin Ahiable netted the only goal of the game in the second half of the controversial encounter at the Tuba Astroturf.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh