Al-Nassr secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Al-Feiha, with Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating his "first goal after 40"

While the Portuguese star reached another milestone, new signing Jhon Duran stole the spotlight with an impressive brace

His solitary strike means Ronaldo is 76 strikes away from reaching the dizzying target of 1000 goals

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his "first goal after 40" in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Feiha on Friday evening.

The Portugues phenom extended his brilliant run of form in 2025, finding the back of the net as Al-Nassr continued their winning ways.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 16th Saudi Pro League goal this season as Al-Nassr thumped Al Fayha. Photo by Al Nassr FC.

Playing his first match since turning 40, Ronaldo once again proved his enduring quality in front of goal, but new signing Jhon Duran stole the spotlight with a stunning brace.

Just two days after celebrating his milestone birthday, the ex-Real Madrid superstar found the net as his team cruised to a comfortable win in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a few pictures from the game and express his excitement.

"A win and first goal after 40!"

His performance continues to defy age as he leads Al-Nassr’s charge for silverware. However, the emergence of Duran as a key attacking partner adds a fresh spark to their campaign.

Ronaldo's mom overcome with emotions as he scores

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's mother, Maria Dolores, was overwhelmed with emotions as her son scored against Al Feiha in the Saudi League.

The stadium erupted in celebration, and among the jubilant crowd was his biggest supporter—his mother.

Maria, overcome with pride, cheered passionately as her son reached another milestone.

His goal was his 24th of the 2024/25 campaign across all competitions, 16th in the Saudi League, and an incredible 924th in his illustrious career.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Despite the victory, Al-Nassr still trails league leaders Al-Ittihad by eight points, but their title ambitions remain alive.

With Ronaldo and Duran forming a promising partnership, momentum could be shifting in their favour.

Al-Nassr will return to league action on Thursday with an away clash against Al-Ahli Saudi, as noted by Sofascore.

Al-Nassr fans celebrate Ronaldo in style

During the same match, YEN.com.gh reported that Al-Nassr supporters expressed their admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo in a grand fashion during their Saudi Pro League encounter against Al Fayha.

An emotional scene unfolded just before halftime, as the clock struck the 40th minute.

In a touching tribute to their legendary star on his milestone birthday, the over 20,000-strong crowd at Al-Awwal Park erupted in unison, chanting “Ronaldo!” to honour their talisman.

