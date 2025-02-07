Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Maria Dolores, was overwhelmed with emotions as her son scored against Al Feiha in the Saudi League

Ronaldo, who celebrated his 40th birthday on the eve of the clash, inspired Al-Nassr to a comprehensive win on Friday, February 7

Up next for CR7 and his Al-Nassr teammates will face a tricky test against Roberto Firmino's Al Ahli

Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro could not contain her emotions as Cristiano Ronaldo found the net on his milestone 40th birthday.

Watching from the stands at Al-Awwal Park, she witnessed her son lead Al-Nassr to an emphatic 3-0 triumph over Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mom, Maria Dolores, was filled with emotions as she watched her son score for Al-Nassr. Photos by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty and @TheNassrZone/X.

Ronaldo, Duran fire Al-Nassr to emphatic win

Though she would have cherished the moment even more if he had opened the scoring, it was January arrival Jhon Durán who struck first.

The 21-year-old Colombian forward capitalised on a defensive lapse to break the deadlock in the 22nd minute, marking his presence in front of the home fans.

Durán doubled the tally in the second half, putting the game firmly in Al-Nassr’s grasp.

But the occasion demanded a Ronaldo moment—and it duly arrived.

Lurking in the box, he met Nawaf Boushal’s precise cutback with a first-time strike, sending the ball past the goalkeeper in trademark clinical fashion, per Goal.

Ronaldo's mom overcome with emotions as he scores

The stadium erupted in celebration, and among the jubilant crowd was his biggest supporter—his mother.

Maria, overcome with pride, cheered passionately as her son reached another milestone.

His goal was his 24th of the 2024/25 campaign across all competitions, 16th in the Saudi League, and an incredible 924th in his illustrious career.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Beyond the personal triumph, the victory propelled Al-Nassr above Al-Qadsiah into third place, reducing the gap to league leaders Al-Ittihad to eight points.

Next up, CR7 and his teammates face a crucial test against Al-Ahli on February 13, as noted by Sofascore.

Al-Nassr fans mark Ronaldo's 40th birthday in style

As the match neared halftime, a special moment unfolded in the 40th minute.

In celebration of their iconic star’s milestone birthday, more than 20,000 fans inside Al-Awwal Park erupted in synchronised chants of “Ronaldo!”—a powerful display of admiration for their talisman.

