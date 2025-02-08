Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has opened up on playing with some of the best players in the world

The Ghana football legend played with top stars including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wesley Schneider

Muntari, who retired from football in 2022, won several titles during his playing career with different clubs

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Sulley Muntari has disclosed that sometimes he wonders about the players he was teammates with during his playing career.

The former Black Stars midfielder retired from the sport in 2022 after close to two decades of an illustrious career.

Muntari starred for some of the best clubs in the world, including Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan, winning several trophies.

Sulley Muntari reflects on playing with some of the best players in the world. Photo: Claudio Villa.

Source: Getty Images

The 40-year-old played alongside some of the best players in the world. He was teammates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Samuel Eto'o and Westley Schneider at Inter Milan and played with Nwankwo Kano at Portsmouth.

In reflecting of his time as a footballer, Muntari stated that despite being a good player, he was bewildered by the quality of his teammates.

He told 3 Sports:

"Sometimes, I just sit and then when I scroll on the internet or YouTube or whatsoever, and I see the players that play, then I'm like woah! He has Ballon d'Or, I was teammate with this one, I was teammates with that one. I'm like, woah, I played a little bit, you know. I was good."

Muntari won the treble with Inter Milan in 2010 with a squad that included Schneider and Diego Milito.

Muntari wants smooth captaincy transition

Munatri believes West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus will one day become the captain of the Black Stars. The former Inter Milan player warned against rushing him into the role following the AFCON qualifiers captaincy crisis.

He said, as quoted by My Joy Online:

“Kudus no matter what, he’s going to be the captain of the national team one day. Let it be smooth for him, don’t just rush him. He doesn’t even need the band… let him just enjoy his football. Kudus hasn’t fully realized his potential yet. What we are seeing are just flashes (of how great he can be). That guy, he is just amazing.”

Muntari on becoming a hard tackler

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Sulley Aliu Muntari has disclosed how he was transformed into a hard tackler by Italian manager Luciano Spalletti.

Muntari arrived in Italy as a gentle young footballer and even though he was naturally gifted, his coach at Udinese wanted more from the Ghanaian.

In one of their training session, the former Napoli manager pulled him away to advice him about his game. An advice that totally changed his game and made him of of the best of his generation.

Source: YEN.com.gh