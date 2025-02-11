Brighton and Hove Albion defender has expressed disappointment after Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations

The Ghana international shared his optimism ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March

The Black Stars, who were at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will face Chad and Madagascar in the qualifiers in March

Defender Tariq Lamptey has switched his attention to the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March following Ghana's AFCON disappointment.

The four-time African champions failed to qualify for the continental championship for the first time in 20 years after a disastrous run in the qualifiers.

The Black Stars finished bottom of their group and for the first time in the history of the qualifiers failed to win a game.

Ghana's absence from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have left many disappointed with Lamptey sharing his frustrations as well.

However, the Brighton and Hove Albion defender is hoping the team will make amends in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana currently sit joint-top of their group with Comoros Island and face Chad and Madagascar in March when the qualifiers resumes.

Lamptey, who missed the games against Angola and Niger, is having a fine run in the Premier League and FA Cup in England, and will be expected to make the team for March's games.

Lamptey discloses World Cup ambitions

The 24-year-old was part of Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has set sights on the 2026 edition in USA, Mexico and Canada.

He told Telecom Asia Sport in an interview:

"Of course, it's not ideal for us.

"As a team, we always want to qualify for every major tournament and compete at the highest level. Missing out on AFCON is disappointing, but we have some big games coming up, so we have to look forward to that.

"We go into every tournament looking to qualify and win it, but now we have to shift our focus to the games in March," he added.

"We still have a lot to play for, and it's crucial that we come together as a team, work hard, and ensure we are prepared for the challenges ahead."

