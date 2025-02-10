English Premier League giants Chelsea are preparing to make a bid for Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window

The Black Stars forward has been attracting interest from the London club following his outstanding campaign with Bournemouth

Semenyo scored in the FA Cup fourth round to help the Cherries advance to the next stage of the competition

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has become the latest target for English giants Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who is having a dream campaign, has emerged a top priority for the London club.

According to Spanish tabloid Fihajes, the Blues are preparing a 50 million Euros bid for the Ghanaian international.

Semenyo has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and delivering three assists in the Premier League. He also netted his second goal in the English FA Cup at the weekend to help the Cherries advance to the fifth round of the competition.

Apart from his goal contribution, Semenyo's presence upfront has been a menace for defenders, with his strength and speed being his key attributes.

The England-born striker is also on the radar of Liverpool and Arsenal, and was linked with both clubs in the winter transfer window.

Newcastle United are another club also interested in the former Bristol City attacker.

Chelsea, however, need a striker to give competition to Senegal striker Nicholas Jackson.

Iraola hails Ghana striker Semenyo

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has expressed satisfaction with the form of the Ghana international. Semenyo was named Man of the Match after scoring in the FA Cup win over

He said in the post-match presser of the Everton game:

“Antoine [Semenyo] is in a lovely moment, he is full of confidence, his finishing, both legs even today [against Everton] he over the line defensively.

“I think he is associating very well with Milos [Kerkez] in that left side and I am happy and I know we will try to keep him there and as long as he can continue to do the things that he is doing, he is going to be very valuable for us.”

Semenyo scores as Bournemouth beat Everton

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo inspired AFC Bournemouth into the fifth round of the English FA Cup after scoring in the victory over Everton.

The Black Stars forward opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Semenyo, a key figure for Andoni Iraola's men, also produced a goal-line clearance late in the game to deny the hosts.

