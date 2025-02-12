Thierry Henry has shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé

The Arsenal legend acknowledged Haaland’s incredible goal-scoring record and praised Mbappé’s ability to play across multiple attacking positions

Both Haaland and Mbappe were on target on Tuesday night at Etihad during Manchester City's tie against Real Madrid

Thierry Henry has weighed in on one of football’s biggest debates—who is the better player between Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland?

The Arsenal legend made his stance clear while discussing the topic alongside Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher, and presenter Kate Scott ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Thierry Henry has named who he would prefer to coach out of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. Photos: Oli Scarff.

Source: Getty Images

When the conversation turned to Haaland, Henry acknowledged the Norwegian’s incredible goal-scoring record but suggested that doubts remain about his overall game.

“They [Manchester City] won the treble with him,” Henry said on CBS. “You have to give him that respect, but the jury is still out.”

However, when the discussion shifted to Mbappé, the Frenchman had nothing but praise.

Henry highlighted the 26-year-old’s versatility and ability to play in multiple attacking roles—something Haaland lacks.

“Kylian has more of a passing game,” Henry explained. “This is a guy that’s been trying to play as a No. 9 for a year and a half. They tried it with PSG—it didn’t work out. But now, he’s doing it at Real Madrid, the biggest club in Europe.”

Henry went on to compare the two stars, pointing out that while Haaland has always been a traditional centre-forward, Mbappé is still adapting to that role.

“This guy [Haaland] has been a No. 9 from the start of his career,” Henry said. “We thought these two would be the next Messi and Ronaldo, but instead of solidifying their places, people are still questioning their styles of play. Not their stats—because their goal numbers are magnificent—but how they impact the game.”

Carragher then asked Henry whether he considers Mbappé and Haaland to be the two best players in the world right now.

Henry acknowledged their talent but wasn’t entirely convinced.

“Of course… maybe not the two best, but they are among the top,” he responded. “Some say Mbappé, some say Vinicius Jr, and some say Lamine Yamal is coming. It’s not a sure thing.”

Finally, when pressed on which player he would prefer in his team as a No. 9, Henry didn’t hesitate:

“Mbappé all day.” He elaborated, “He offers more options for a coach—he can play on the right, the left, or through the middle. Can Haaland play anywhere but as a No. 9?”

Henry’s verdict was clear—while both players are elite, Mbappé’s versatility gives him the edge.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh