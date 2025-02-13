Neymar Junior has revealed how his 'bad blood' with Kylian Mbappe started during their stint at PSG

The Brazilian playmaker sighted his special relationship with Lionel Messi as the reason behind the 'fights'

Despite their wranglings, Neymar, Mbappe and Messi managed to deliver domestic laurels for PSG

Neymar Junior has shed light on his bond with Lionel Messi and how their close relationship at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left Kylian Mbappé feeling sidelined.

When the MNM trio—Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé—came together in 2021, expectations soared.

The Argentine icon’s arrival on a free transfer was seen as the final piece of the puzzle that would propel the French giants to European glory.

However, while they dominated domestic football, their continental ambitions fell short.

Neymar sheds more light on Mbappé’s jealousy

During an interview with former Brazil striker Romário, Neymar reflected on his relationships with Messi and Mbappé, offering an insight into the dynamics at PSG.

"Mbappé was not annoying. When Messi came, I think he became a little jealous," Neymar admitted, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X.

The Brazilian playmaker went on to explain how he initially took Mbappé under his wing, recognising his potential.

"I had my things with him; we had a little fight. He was a boy... that in the beginning was key; I used to call him ‘Golden Boy.’

"I spoke to him, played around with him, told him he’d be one of the best. I always helped, always had conversations with him."

However, the dynamics shifted when Messi joined the squad.

"When Leo arrived, he became a little jealous. He didn’t want to share me with anyone. That’s how the fights started, the change in behaviour."

Life After PSG: Where are they now?

Since their PSG days, all three superstars have taken different paths.

Mbappé has embarked on a fresh challenge at Real Madrid, bouncing back from a slow start to rediscover his best form in Spain.

Messi, despite being in the twilight of his career, remains a dominant force in the MLS, shining for Inter Miami.

Neymar, on the other hand, has made an emotional return to Santos, signing a £135,507-per-month deal after mutually terminating his £1.6 million-per-week contract at Al Hilal, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The MNM era may not have delivered the Champions League trophy PSG craved, but the stories behind their partnership—and the tensions that came with it—continue to intrigue football fans worldwide.

Neymar warns Vinicius and co. about Mbappe

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar has allegedly advised the Brazilian players at Real Madrid about the challenges of playing alongside Kylian Mbappe.

The Santos FC star is said to have cautioned Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Eder Militao about the difficulties they might face with the French forward.

Journalist Cyril Hanouna revealed on Europe 1 that Neymar had personally reached out to his compatriots at Madrid to share his experiences.

