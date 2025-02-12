Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang has disclosed his admiration for former Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan

The United States striker, whose parents are from Ghana, grew up watching the legendary Black Stars player

Agyemang made his United States debut in January in the international friendlies against Costa Rica and Venezuela

United States of America forward Patrick Agyemang has shared his admiration for legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer, started the year on a brilliant note, making his USA debut in the January friendlies against Costa Rica and Venezuela.

Despite being born to Ghanaian parents in the United States, Agyemang did not hesitate when he received the call from USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Although he chose to represent the country of his birth, Agyemang is a huge fan of Ghana's World Cup star, Gyan.

He told Flashscore:

“When it comes to the joy of the game, flair, and talent; Asamoah Gyan, he's right there. Because every game he scores a goal, you don't know what celebration he's going to do but it's going to be some dance. I love that because you don't see that too much in this game anymore.

“I think people miss him because of how he engaged everyone. People still do his celebrations, including me.”

Agyemang hit Gyan's iconic 2010 dance celebration after scoring on his USA debut against Venezuela.

The Charlotte FC rising star will be hoping to hit more of that when the MLS season begins in February.

Meanwhile, Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer retired from football in 2022.

Agyemang on choosing USA over Ghana

The Charlotte FC forward remains eligible to play for the Black Stars despite making two appearances for the United States.

According to Agyemang, his decision to play for USA was well received by his family.

He said:

“I grew up in a Ghana household and watched Black Stars games all the time. I love the passion Asamoah Gyan always showed and growing up you’d love to be a part of that.

"I tried not to think about it too much, but when the USMNT call came, my family was the happiest thing ever.

“My family urged me to play wherever I feel comfortable and obviously I was born in the USA and live there. I was never around the Ghana national team or anything like that. So I never really was in contact with them."

