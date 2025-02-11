Los Angeles Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil has suffered an injury ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in March

The US-based winger, who just returned to America to begin pre-season, is expected to be out for eight weeks

Paintsil missed most of the AFCON qualifiers and was hoping to be part of the Black Stars for the World Cup qualifiers

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has suffered an injury which will keep him out for several weeks.

The Los Angeles Galaxy player has reportedly suffered a quad injury and will be out for two months.

Paintsil hoping to make a return to the national team for the qualifiers after missing the previous matches for Ghana.

LA Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil to miss World Cup qualifiers in March due to injury. Photo: Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

The latest set back means Paintsil will miss Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March against Chad and Madagascar.

His absence will also be a big blow for the Major League Soccer champions, who will begin the defence of their title without the 27-year-old, according to The Mirror US.

The former KRC Genk player enjoyed an outstanding first season in the MLS, recording double figures in goals as LA Galaxy won the MLS title.

Paintsil scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win in the final against the New York Red Bulls back in December 2024.

He returned to the United States last month to begin preparations for the upcoming season before he suffered the knock.

LA Galaxy will begin the season with a game against inaugural side San Diego.

Paintsil eyes 2026 World Cup in USA

The US-based winger has shared his optimism of Ghana's chances of qualifying for the World Cup to be hosted in North Africa.

He told GH One TV, as quoted by Starr:

“I’m positive that Black Stars will qualify for the World Cup because it’s something that’s really dear to me, I also want to play in the World Cup. I never had the opportunity to play in the World Cup, so having the opportunity now to qualify and represent myself, my family, and my friends is really something important for me”.

“So me going to the field, I need to give everything, so that’s the most important thing and every player is going to do the same thin."

Paintsil opens up on life after football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil has shared his desire to be a minister of God at the end of his career.

The Los Angeles Galaxy, who is also building a career in music, disclosed he has a strong relationship with God.

Paintsil opened up about his worship routine before games, making him a devout Christian.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh