Top Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams 'Obama' has described the country's football as being in it's worse state

The Angel FM presenter and former sports journalist of the year reflected on the Save Ghana Football demonstration

Exactly a year after the protest, the Black Stars of Ghana have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations

Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams has disclosed that the Save Ghana Football protesters have been vindicated a year after their demonstration.

A group of journalists led by the Angel FM radio presenter protested against the Ghana Football Association following the Black Stars' group stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Their demonstration was countered by another group which claimed the Ghana football was in safe hands.

Saddick Adams blasts GFA over the declining state of Ghana football. Photo: Twitter/ @SaddickAdams.

Source: Twitter

A year on, Saddick Adams insists the game has gone from bad to worse.

In an interview with Tv3, he said:

"It's gone worse than before. At least by not qualifying to the AFCON, we have now gone lower into the abyss. It means we have gone a step further in the dungeon.

"Also, the Ghana Football Association, has gone into a situation for them, it is very difficult to come out because if you can't qualify for an AFCON of 24 out of 52 teams, it means the association is incompetent to carry out their duties.

"The 14 or 15 things we listed in the petition have all translated into reality. The Ghana Football Association knows that the team will not qualify, the coach that we said should not be hired was hired, failed to qualify, failed to win a game in six matches in the qualifiers.

"The assistant coaches we told them not to hire have either been demoted or sacked. This is something we mention. The Ghana Premier League is completely rubbish."

Saddick Adams on hooliganism

The former sports journalist of the year also pointed fingers at club owners and football administrators for the hooliganism in the game.

He told Tv3:

"Most of the Ghana Premier League administrators are the centrepiece of hooliganism. They cannot pay the players, they cannot get TV rights, and they don't have sponsorship.

"The only thing they can do is give them money to buy alcohol and incite fans so they can threaten referees."

The Ghana Premier League is currently on hold following the passing of the late Nana Pooley.

Kankam Boadu blasts Kurt Okraku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Journalist of the Year, Bright Kankam Boadu has descended heavily on president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.

The veteran sports journalist expressed disappointment in Kurt Okraku for his silence following the passing of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley. Sports Journalist of the Year Kankam Boadu slams Kurt Okraku.

According to the Pure FM radio presenter, the FA president's absence is upsetting.

Source: YEN.com.gh