An eyewitness has accused Nsoatreman FC owner and former Minister of Employment of inciting the violent events that led to the death of Nana Pooley

Nana Pooley, a famous Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan, painfully passed away after their game against Nsoatreman FC

The passing of the supporter has left Ghanaian football fans in a state of mourning after the GPL game in Nsuatre

Former Asante Kotoko supporters’ leader, Kwaku Amponsah, has accused Nsoatreman FC owner and former Minister of Employment, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, of inciting the violent events that led to the brutal stabbing and death of a Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley, during Sunday’s Ghana Premier League clash.

Pooley, a passionate and well-known Kotoko supporter, was reportedly involved in a heated altercation with Nsoatreman fans following Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat.

Kotoko Fan Alleges Former Minister’s Involvement in Nana Pooley’s Tragic Death

His tragic passing has sent shockwaves through the football community, with many questioning the circumstances that led to his death.

According to Amponsah, who was seated in the VIP section, the incident escalated after Baffour-Awuah reacted angrily when Kotoko’s Head of Technical Directorate, Kwasi Appiah, refused to follow him onto the pitch to help calm tensions.

"I was seated right below Hon. Baffour Awuah when the fight started on the pitch," Amponsah narrated in Twi.

"Kwasi Appiah was seated to his right. When the fight broke out, Baffour Awuah went downstairs to intervene and signalled Appiah to join him. However, some Kotoko leaders advised Appiah against it, fearing for his safety, so he stayed back."

Amponsah claims this decision frustrated Baffour-Awuah, leading him to incite the crowd.

"He got upset and signalled the supporters to continue what they were doing. As he returned to his seat, Pooley approached him and pleaded, ‘Honourable, what the fans are doing is not good; tell them to stop.’ But Baffour-Awuah, still frustrated, pushed Pooley."

This interaction allegedly sparked the violence that ensued.

"The fans immediately turned on Pooley. In self-defense, he punched one of them and tried to move toward Kwasi Appiah. However, a fight erupted, and Kotoko’s leadership stepped in to restore calm."

Appiah was reportedly pelted with water before leaving the stadium, but just when the situation seemed under control, tragedy struck.

"As we were about to leave, I saw Pooley being rushed out in a Pragya [tricycle]. He had been stabbed in the upper left side of his chest, near his heart," Amponsah recounted.

Despite an ambulance being stationed near the dressing rooms, the eyewitness claims it was not used immediately.

"I was with Pooley when he uttered his last words: ‘Even if there’s an ambulance, they won’t take me to the hospital.’ That was the last thing he said."

A medical worker who followed the ambulance to the Nsoatre Ghana Health Service hospital believes Pooley died at the stadium.

"His eyes were fading; the black in his eyes disappeared. When we reached the hospital, nothing was done to him. From what I saw, he died at the park, not at the hospital, as some claim."

This shocking revelation has intensified calls for justice and an urgent review of security measures in Ghanaian football.

Kotoko mourn passing of Pooley

