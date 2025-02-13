Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate has subtly slammed him for claiming he is the 'most complete' player in football history

While he admits Ronaldo has always touted his credentials, he argues that Lionel Messi is the greatest individual to have ever kicked a ball

Ronaldo has repeatedly declared himself the GOAT, ranking himself above legends like Diego Maradona, Pelé and his rival Messi

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The debate over football's greatest player of all time has long been a source of contention, dividing fans, analysts, and even legendary figures in the sport.

Discussions surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to resurface, with both camps passionately defending their choice.

Angel Di Maria subtly slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for claiming he is the most complete footballer while choosing Lionel Messi as the GOAT. Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG.

Source: Getty Images

While the footballing world remains split, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently offered his own perspective, making a compelling case for why he deserves the title of the most complete player in history.

Ronaldo insists he's the most complete footballer

CR7, known for his unparalleled goal-scoring ability, highlighted his proficiency with both feet and his aerial dominance as key factors that set him apart.

In his view, his well-rounded skill set makes him the most complete footballer the game has ever seen, per FOX Sports.

While his argument is not without merit, it has sparked fresh controversy.

Critics have accused him of arrogance, with many pointing to Messi’s accomplishments—including his historic eighth Ballon d’Or and his triumph at the FIFA World Cup—as undeniable proof that the Argentine is football’s ultimate icon.

Ronaldo's ex-teammate chides him, calls Messi GOAT

A former teammate of Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria, who played alongside him at Real Madrid for four seasons, weighed in on the debate, stating:

"It doesn’t surprise me. I played with him at Real Madrid for four years. He’s always been like this, striving to be the best. But unfortunately for him, he was born in the wrong generation, because there was another chosen one," Di Maria said, as quoted by The European Lad on X.

"The final reality is there in the numbers—one has eight Ballon d’Ors, the other five. It’s quite a difference. Then there is Messi, who won the World Cup, which makes a huge impact, along with two Copa Américas."

"For me, there is no doubt—Lionel Messi is the best footballer in history."

Despite Ronaldo’s claims and Messi’s undeniable achievements, football’s GOAT debate remains an ever-evolving discussion.

Whether one values raw athleticism, technical brilliance, or an unmatched trophy cabinet, both legends have left an indelible mark on the sport—and the debate will likely rage on for generations to come.

Ex-Argentina star picks Ronaldo over Messi but prefers Pele as GOAT

In a related report, YEN.com.gh stated that Hugo Gatti has weighed in on the long-standing debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Argentine football icon argued that while Ronaldo has "always been better" than Messi, he still does not rank as the greatest footballer of all time.

According to the former goalkeeper, Ronaldo is an outstanding player but remains a level below Pelé, whom he deems untouchable.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh